GESCO SE Unveils 2025 Annual Report & 2026 Outlook
In 2025, GESCO strengthened profitability and its balance sheet, setting the stage for disciplined growth and improved earnings quality despite a challenging market.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- 2025 preliminary figures confirmed: revenue €495.0 million and EBIT €15.5 million.
- Consolidated net profit after minorities rose to €9.9 million in 2025 (2024: €4.4 million); earnings per share €0.96 (2024: €0.42).
- 2026 outlook: expected sales €515–530 million and consolidated earnings €15–20 million.
- Balance sheet strength: equity €272.6 million and equity ratio 60.9% at year-end 2025.
- Operational focus: improved earnings quality through cost and investment discipline and further development of the GESCO Business System (GBS) despite weak demand.
- Dividend proposal: €0.20 per share (up from €0.10); workforce of 1,662 employees.
The next important date, Publication of the annual financial report, at GESCO is on 15.04.2026.
The price of GESCO at the time of the news was 14,450EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
+0,52 %
+2,98 %
-0,35 %
-3,84 %
-5,57 %
-45,97 %
-37,39 %
-40,32 %
-13,08 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte