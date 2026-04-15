Evotec Appoints Dr. Ingrid Müller as New COO: A Game-Changer
Evotec strengthens its global operations as Dr. Ingrid Müller steps in as Chief Operating Officer, driving Horizon, innovation, and sustainable growth from May 1, 2026.
Foto: pressfoto - freepik
- Evotec appoints Dr. Ingrid Müller as Chief Operating Officer, effective May 1, 2026.
- Dr. Müller brings over 20 years of international leadership experience in operations, strategy, supply, procurement, and R&D integration.
- She will oversee global operations and the implementation of the Horizon initiative, focusing on quality, productivity, scalability, and technological advancements.
- Dr. Müller previously held senior roles at CureVac, Sanofi, and Fresenius Kabi, contributing to supply resilience, growth, and cost savings.
- Evotec is a life sciences company specializing in drug discovery and development, with proprietary platforms and collaborations with top pharma and biotech companies.
- Her appointment aims to strengthen operational excellence and support Evotec’s sustainable growth and strategic transformation.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at Evotec is on 06.05.2026.
The price of Evotec at the time of the news was 5,3900EUR and was up +0,84 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,4150EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,46 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.703,55PKT (+2,44 %).
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