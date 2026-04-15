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    Pfisterer Holding SE Reports 2025 Final Results: Strong Growth & Bright Outlook

    In FY2025, the company accelerated ahead of its market, delivering strong top-line growth, sharply higher profitability, and a reinforced balance sheet that underpins ambitious 2030 targets.

    Pfisterer Holding SE Reports 2025 Final Results: Strong Growth & Bright Outlook
    Foto: Philipp - stock.adobe.com
    • FY2025 revenue rose 17.4% to EUR 449.9 million, clearly outpacing market growth.
    • Adjusted EBITDA (ex‑IPO personnel expenses) increased 24.0% to EUR 80.1 million, lifting the adjusted EBITDA margin to 17.8%; net profit climbed 53.2% to EUR 51.7 million.
    • Order intake surged 29.6% to EUR 548.6 million and the order backlog grew 42.4% to EUR 334.4 million, providing a strong growth foundation.
    • Investments almost doubled to EUR 38.8 million, focused on capacity expansions, construction of the HVDC Qualification Center and the full acquisition of Power CSL; HVDC Centre operational start planned for H1 2027.
    • Balance sheet materially strengthened by IPO proceeds and earnings: equity rose to EUR 205.2 million (equity ratio 57.8%) and net liquidity was EUR 19.2 million at year‑end.
    • 2026 guidance: revenue growth of at least 12% and book‑to‑bill >1; longer‑term target revenue EUR 800–900 million by 2030 and adjusted EBITDA margin in the high‑teens to low‑twenties; management will propose a dividend of EUR 0.85/share (~30% payout).

    The next important date, Publication of the consolidated/annual financial statements, at Pfisterer Holding is on 15.04.2026.

    The price of Pfisterer Holding at the time of the news was 83,38EUR and was down -0,54 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 84,10EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,87 % since publication.


    Pfisterer Holding

    -0,48 %
    +15,27 %
    +18,70 %
    +28,33 %
    +233,60 %
    ISIN:DE000PFSE212WKN:PFSE21





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    Pfisterer Holding SE Reports 2025 Final Results: Strong Growth & Bright Outlook In FY2025, the company accelerated ahead of its market, delivering strong top-line growth, sharply higher profitability, and a reinforced balance sheet that underpins ambitious 2030 targets.
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