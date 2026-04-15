AGRANA Shares: €0.35 Dividend Proposed for 2025/26 & Outlook for 2026/27

AGRANA proposes a dividend of €0.35 per share for the 2025/26 financial year, with a dividend yield of 3.0% based on the closing price;

The dividend proposal is subject to approval by the Supervisory Board, with the AGM scheduled for July 3, 2026;

For the 2025/26 financial year, AGRANA's provisional operating profit before exceptional items was €81.2 million, up from €76.5 million the previous year;

The company's revenue for 2025/26 was €3,237.3 million, down from €3,514.0 million in the prior year;

AGRANA forecasts a significant increase (over 50%) in EBIT for 2026/27, expected to be between €70 and €90 million, with a slight revenue growth of 1-5%;

The outlook assumes that regional conflicts and market disruptions will remain temporary and limited, allowing for raw material and energy supplies to be maintained and price increases to be passed on to customers.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Agrana Beteiligungs is on 12.05.2026.

The price of Agrana Beteiligungs at the time of the news was 12,150EUR and was up +0,62 % compared with the previous day.





