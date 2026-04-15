    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAgrana Beteiligungs AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Agrana Beteiligungs
    101 Aufrufe 101 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    AGRANA Shares: €0.35 Dividend Proposed for 2025/26 & Outlook for 2026/27

    AGRANA reports a higher operating profit, proposes a 2025/26 dividend, and anticipates a sharp EBIT jump in 2026/27 despite softer revenues.

    AGRANA Shares: €0.35 Dividend Proposed for 2025/26 & Outlook for 2026/27
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • AGRANA proposes a dividend of €0.35 per share for the 2025/26 financial year, with a dividend yield of 3.0% based on the closing price;
    • The dividend proposal is subject to approval by the Supervisory Board, with the AGM scheduled for July 3, 2026;
    • For the 2025/26 financial year, AGRANA's provisional operating profit before exceptional items was €81.2 million, up from €76.5 million the previous year;
    • The company's revenue for 2025/26 was €3,237.3 million, down from €3,514.0 million in the prior year;
    • AGRANA forecasts a significant increase (over 50%) in EBIT for 2026/27, expected to be between €70 and €90 million, with a slight revenue growth of 1-5%;
    • The outlook assumes that regional conflicts and market disruptions will remain temporary and limited, allowing for raw material and energy supplies to be maintained and price increases to be passed on to customers.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Agrana Beteiligungs is on 12.05.2026.

    The price of Agrana Beteiligungs at the time of the news was 12,150EUR and was up +0,62 % compared with the previous day.


    Agrana Beteiligungs

    +0,83 %
    -2,44 %
    +3,90 %
    +5,73 %
    +13,74 %
    -29,41 %
    -33,99 %
    +52,20 %
    ISIN:AT000AGRANA3WKN:A2NB37





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    AGRANA Shares: €0.35 Dividend Proposed for 2025/26 & Outlook for 2026/27 AGRANA reports a higher operating profit, proposes a 2025/26 dividend, and anticipates a sharp EBIT jump in 2026/27 despite softer revenues.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     