HÖRMANN Adds Hörmann Finance 7% Bond to Management Team News
From May 1, 2026, Kerstin Schreiber will help steer HÖRMANN Industries’ future, adding a new management role alongside her position as CEO of Funkwerk AG.
Foto: Andrei Armiagov - stock.adobe.com
- Kerstin Schreiber will join the management of HÖRMANN Industries GmbH effective May 1, 2026, complementing her role as CEO of Funkwerk AG.
- The management restructuring aims to strengthen the long-term development and competitiveness of the HÖRMANN Group.
- HÖRMANN Industries operates in four divisions: Automotive, Communication, Intralogistics, and Engineering, encompassing around 30 companies.
- The appointment is part of a strategic effort to enhance collaboration, innovation, and operational efficiency within the group.
- Dr. Andreas Albath and Dr. Dirk-Eric Loebermann emphasized the importance of the new management structure for strategic growth and agility.
- The HÖRMANN Group, founded in 1955, employs about 2,900 people and focuses on developing customer-specific solutions across various technological fields.
The price of Hörmann Finance Unternehmensanleihe 7,00 % bis 07/28 at the time of the news was 105,50EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
+0,09 %
+0,24 %
+0,57 %
-0,24 %
+0,72 %
+4,34 %
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.