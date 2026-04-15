    StartseitevorwärtsAnleihenvorwärtsHörmann Finance Unternehmensanleihe 7,00 % bis 07/28 AnleihevorwärtsNachrichten zu Hörmann Finance Unternehmensanleihe 7,00 % bis 07/28
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    HÖRMANN Adds Hörmann Finance 7% Bond to Management Team News

    From May 1, 2026, Kerstin Schreiber will help steer HÖRMANN Industries’ future, adding a new management role alongside her position as CEO of Funkwerk AG.

    HÖRMANN Adds Hörmann Finance 7% Bond to Management Team News
    Foto: Andrei Armiagov - stock.adobe.com
    • Kerstin Schreiber will join the management of HÖRMANN Industries GmbH effective May 1, 2026, complementing her role as CEO of Funkwerk AG.
    • The management restructuring aims to strengthen the long-term development and competitiveness of the HÖRMANN Group.
    • HÖRMANN Industries operates in four divisions: Automotive, Communication, Intralogistics, and Engineering, encompassing around 30 companies.
    • The appointment is part of a strategic effort to enhance collaboration, innovation, and operational efficiency within the group.
    • Dr. Andreas Albath and Dr. Dirk-Eric Loebermann emphasized the importance of the new management structure for strategic growth and agility.
    • The HÖRMANN Group, founded in 1955, employs about 2,900 people and focuses on developing customer-specific solutions across various technological fields.

    The price of Hörmann Finance Unternehmensanleihe 7,00 % bis 07/28 at the time of the news was 105,50EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.


    Hörmann Finance Unternehmensanleihe 7,00 % bis 07/28

    +0,09 %
    +0,24 %
    +0,57 %
    -0,24 %
    +0,72 %
    +4,34 %
    ISIN:NO0012938325WKN:A351U9





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