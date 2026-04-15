Berentzen-Group Q1 2026 Interim Results: Key Business Figures Revealed
Berentzen starts 2026 with softer earnings and sales, yet keeps its full-year outlook intact, banking on brand and product innovations to lift results in the second half.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- The Berentzen Group expects a Q1 2026 operating profit (EBIT) of EUR 0.2 million, down from EUR 1.2 million in Q1 2025.
- The group's preliminary revenues for Q1 2026 are EUR 35.2 million, compared to EUR 39.0 million in the same quarter last year.
- The decline in revenues is mainly due to lower sales volumes in the Spirits segment caused by consumer restraint in Germany.
- Despite the weaker start, the company anticipates positive effects from brand and product innovations to appear in the second half of 2026.
- The company maintains its full-year forecast, expecting normalized EBIT of EUR 7.0–9.0 million, EBITDA of EUR 16.1–18.1 million, and revenues of EUR 163–173 million.
- Final Q1 2026 figures will be published on April 30, 2026, after review by the Supervisory Board’s Finance and Audit Committee.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at Berentzen-Gruppe is on 30.04.2026.
The price of Berentzen-Gruppe at the time of the news was 3,4700EUR and was down -0,14 % compared with the previous
day.
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