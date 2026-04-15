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    Berentzen-Group Announces Preliminary Q1/2026 Results: Key Highlights

    Berentzen starts 2026 with a softer first quarter, but leans on its EVOLVE 2030 strategy and fresh brand initiatives to keep full-year ambitions firmly on track.

    Berentzen-Group Announces Preliminary Q1/2026 Results: Key Highlights
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Berentzen-Gruppe AG published preliminary Q1/2026 results on April 15, 2026.
    • Q1/2026 key figures: consolidated revenues EUR 35.2m (Q1/2025: EUR 39.0m); consolidated EBIT EUR 0.2m (Q1/2025: EUR 1.2m); consolidated EBITDA EUR 2.4m (Q1/2025: EUR 3.3m).
    • The decline is attributed to a typical seasonal Q1 slowdown plus one-off effects: retailers started 2026 with high stock levels after weak end‑of‑year 2025 spirits sales, slowing subsequent demand.
    • Ongoing weak consumer demand for alcoholic beverages in Germany and a sharp overall fall in the whiskey market (impacting private‑label suppliers) hit results, especially in spirits.
    • Response measures under the BERENTZEN EVOLVE 2030 strategy include product and brand initiatives (JUMA launch in May, comprehensive Puschkin relaunch, three new Puschkin RTD cans in H2) and steps into New Markets and New Sales Channels.
    • The Group maintains its 2026 full‑year guidance: revenues EUR 163.0–173.0m (2025: EUR 162.9m), EBIT EUR 7.0–9.0m (2025: EUR 8.5m), EBITDA EUR 16.1–18.1m (2025: EUR 17.1m); full Q1 details to follow in the April 30, 2026 interim report.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at Berentzen-Gruppe is on 30.04.2026.

    The price of Berentzen-Gruppe at the time of the news was 3,4700EUR and was down -0,14 % compared with the previous day.


    Berentzen-Gruppe

    +1,72 %
    +1,40 %
    -3,55 %
    -2,75 %
    -20,67 %
    -46,11 %
    -41,36 %
    -41,84 %
    -75,20 %
    ISIN:DE0005201602WKN:520160





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