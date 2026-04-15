Vita 34 & FamiCord AG: 2025 Preliminary Results & 2026 Outlook

Preliminary full-year 2025 results: revenue EUR 88.2 million and EBITDA EUR 10.5 million; revenue sits mid‑range of prior guidance (EUR 85–95m) and EBITDA is slightly above guidance (EUR 8.7–10.3m).

Management view: 2025 showed overall solid operational development and continued efficiency improvements.

2026 guidance: expected revenue EUR 80–90 million and EBITDA EUR 9.0–11.0 million; forecast assumes largely stable FX rates and excludes effects from potential acquisitions and transaction costs.

Near‑term demand weakness: Q1 2026 saw increased pressure and subdued new‑customer business, with persistently low birth rates in main European markets as an underlying factor.

Geopolitical/macroeconomic risks: ongoing war in Ukraine, post‑US‑election political uncertainty and the new war in Iran raise risks (including higher energy prices) that may dampen consumer spending and demand for services.

Administrative/company facts: inside information notified by CEO Jakub Baran; annual report for 2025 to be published 30 April 2026; FamiCord is Europe’s leading cord‑blood/cell bank (founded 1997), active in cell & gene CDMO, with customers in ~50 countries and over one million stored units.

The next important date, Publication of the annual financial report, at Vita 34 is on 30.04.2026.

The price of Vita 34 at the time of the news was 4,6050EUR and was down -2,33 % compared with the previous day.





