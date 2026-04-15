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    GTDC Highlights Distributors' Vital Role in Scaling AI Adoption and Digital Transformation

    Industry leaders stress that digital platforms, support, and collaboration are essential to boost sales, engage channels, and respond to shifts in global trade, workforce shortages, and the rise of robotics and AI.

     

    Technology distribution is evolving as these "AI-first" partners emerge, developing and deploying original AI solutions that define a new era of applied AI.

     

    IT distributors help speed up cloud, AI, and emerging tech adoption by investing in advanced systems and services for vendors and solution providers.

     

    NOORDWIJK, NL / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2026 / IT distributors have become a driving force behind the sales and adoption of AI, advanced cloud and cybersecurity solutions and other nextgeneration technologies based on research and discussions at this week's GTDC Summit EMEA conference. The quickly evolving digital landscape was a central theme of the annual channel executive event, hosted by the Global Technology Distribution Council (GTDC), the world's largest consortium of technology distributors which collectively represent more than $180 billion in sales and services.

     

    "The IT landscape changes rapidly and AI is escalating that transformation towards a digital-centric future," said Frank Vitagliano, chief executive officer of GTDC, in his opening keynote. "Technology vendors and hyperscalers are more reliant on the reach, resources and drive of distribution than ever before, especially with the increasing complexities of cloud and AI-focused solutions. Distributors continue to build and expand upon their core capabilities to help partners adapt and scale digital technologies across the IT ecosystem." Vitagliano also shared key findings of the latest GTDC research that ranked the specific distribution-delivered services that cloud and AI-oriented vendors rely on most today. Partner enablement, digital platforms, sales playbooks and channel credit/financing top that list of most valued offerings [download a complimentary copy of Distribution: The Digital Force Multiplier here].

     

    Following those opening remarks, Vitagliano was joined on the main stage by Joe Turner, vice president of research for CONTEXT, for a "Seaside Chat" on the big trends in AI and cybersecurity. "As we move into an era where autonomous agents have full access with the power to trigger transactions and move data, identity protection and zero trust can't be treated as an afterthought," emphasized Turner. "Our data shows that in the first three months of 2026, Identity & Access Management grew by 19% year-over-year, outstripping every other cybersecurity segment. Zero Trust investments are now eight times larger than last year's. Distributors have effectively become the compliance and talent shock absorbers for the channel. They are the only ones capable of bridging the 2026 'readiness gap' by providing the technical certifications and explainable AI guardrails that solution providers need to deliver secure, legally compliant innovation to their customers at a local level."

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    GTDC Highlights Distributors' Vital Role in Scaling AI Adoption and Digital Transformation Industry leaders stress that digital platforms, support, and collaboration are essential to boost sales, engage channels, and respond to shifts in global trade, workforce shortages, and the rise of robotics and AI. Technology distribution is …
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