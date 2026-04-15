Heidelberg Druckmaschinen (HEIDELBERG) Lowers 2025/26 Earnings Forecast.
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen warns of tighter margins as new ventures, geopolitical turmoil, and currency headwinds weigh on 2025/26 earnings despite revenues holding broadly on track.
Foto: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG
- Heidelberger Druckmaschinen expects an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 6.6% for 2025/2026, below the previous forecast of 7.1%
- The earnings forecast was revised due to increased expenses in new business areas, geopolitical tensions (Iran conflict), unfavorable product mix, and persistent currency effects
- Revenue and order intake are on track according to preliminary figures, with the revenue target expected to be achieved on a currency-adjusted basis
- The company faced a significant weakening of investment appetite, especially after the Iran conflict outbreak in late February 2026, impacting operational performance
- Expenses related to new activities outside core business, notably in the defense sector via the HD Advanced Technologies division, contributed to the earnings deviation
- Final, audited financial results will be published on June 10, 2026, with preliminary figures indicating challenges in achieving the initially expected EBITDA margin.
The next important date, Publication of the annual financial report, at Heidelberger Druckmaschinen is on 10.06.2026.
The price of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen at the time of the news was 1,7025EUR and was down -12,96 % compared with the
previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,7600EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,38 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.802,05PKT (+0,56 %).
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