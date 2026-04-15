Formycon AG: Unlocking Breakthrough Biotech Innovations
The company reports a marked EBITDA recovery, stable revenues, and higher working capital, while confirming its FYB202 assessment and setting the stage for the 2026 outlook.
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- Group EBITDA improved to approximately €‑4 million (previously €‑12 million).
- Group adjusted EBITDA improved to approximately €‑2 million (previously €‑7 million), mainly due to a change in the accounting treatment of development investments.
- Group revenue remains unchanged at approximately €45 million.
- Group working capital is about €70 million (vs. preliminary €73 million) and above the prior forecast range of €55–65 million.
- Audited annual financial statements and the 2026 outlook will be published on April 22, 2026, with an analyst conference scheduled.
- No change to the previously communicated impairment test for FYB202; the release includes the standard forward‑looking statements disclaimer.
The next important date, Publication of the annual financial report, at Formycon is on 15.04.2026.
The price of Formycon at the time of the news was 19,030EUR and was up +2,86 % compared with the previous day.
12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 19,000EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,16 % since publication.
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