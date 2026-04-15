    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsFormycon AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Formycon
    85 Aufrufe 85 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Formycon AG: Unlocking Breakthrough Biotech Innovations

    The company reports a marked EBITDA recovery, stable revenues, and higher working capital, while confirming its FYB202 assessment and setting the stage for the 2026 outlook.

    Formycon AG: Unlocking Breakthrough Biotech Innovations
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Group EBITDA improved to approximately €‑4 million (previously €‑12 million).
    • Group adjusted EBITDA improved to approximately €‑2 million (previously €‑7 million), mainly due to a change in the accounting treatment of development investments.
    • Group revenue remains unchanged at approximately €45 million.
    • Group working capital is about €70 million (vs. preliminary €73 million) and above the prior forecast range of €55–65 million.
    • Audited annual financial statements and the 2026 outlook will be published on April 22, 2026, with an analyst conference scheduled.
    • No change to the previously communicated impairment test for FYB202; the release includes the standard forward‑looking statements disclaimer.

    The next important date, Publication of the annual financial report, at Formycon is on 15.04.2026.

    The price of Formycon at the time of the news was 19,030EUR and was up +2,86 % compared with the previous day.
    12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 19,000EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,16 % since publication.


    Formycon

    +3,78 %
    +7,38 %
    -3,76 %
    -26,68 %
    -19,65 %
    -72,15 %
    -70,21 %
    -11,13 %
    +116,88 %
    ISIN:DE000A1EWVY8WKN:A1EWVY





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Formycon AG: Unlocking Breakthrough Biotech Innovations The company reports a marked EBITDA recovery, stable revenues, and higher working capital, while confirming its FYB202 assessment and setting the stage for the 2026 outlook.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     