    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsBystronic Namen-Akt (A) AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Bystronic Namen-Akt (A)
    97 Aufrufe 97 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Bystronic Sees Q1 2026 Drop Amid Market Uncertainty

    Despite a weak start to 2026 amid geopolitical headwinds, Bystronic sees rising automation demand and maintains its outlook for higher sales and profitability.

    Bystronic Sees Q1 2026 Drop Amid Market Uncertainty
    • Ongoing geopolitical uncertainty is depressing customer investment across regions; demand for automation solutions is higher.
    • Order intake in Q1 2026: CHF 148.0m (down 4.0% vs CHF 154.1m in Q1 2025; +2.9% at constant exchange rates).
    • Net sales in Q1 2026: CHF 128.0m (down 15.4% vs CHF 151.3m in Q1 2025; -9.0% CER), mainly due to a product‑mix shift to fully automated systems with longer lead times delaying revenue recognition.
    • Order backlog at quarter‑end: CHF 290.5m (up 20.5% YoY; +27.9% CER), reflecting continued move toward automation and digitalization (up from CHF 244.4m at end‑2025).
    • Integration of the new Bystronic Rofin business unit is progressing well (customer integration largely complete); it contributed CHF 13.7m in order intake and CHF 11.7m in net sales over two months.
    • Outlook: despite a below‑expectations Q1 and persistent market uncertainty, Bystronic affirms its outlook for higher sales and a step toward profitability in 2026; a more detailed update will follow after Q2.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Bystronic Namen-Akt (A) is on 23.07.2026.


    Bystronic Namen-Akt (A)

    +0,20 %
    +2,58 %
    +3,65 %
    -15,92 %
    -5,70 %
    -63,19 %
    -76,97 %
    -19,54 %
    ISIN:CH0244017502WKN:A117LR





    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Bystronic Sees Q1 2026 Drop Amid Market Uncertainty Despite a weak start to 2026 amid geopolitical headwinds, Bystronic sees rising automation demand and maintains its outlook for higher sales and profitability.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     