Bystronic Sees Q1 2026 Drop Amid Market Uncertainty
Despite a weak start to 2026 amid geopolitical headwinds, Bystronic sees rising automation demand and maintains its outlook for higher sales and profitability.
- Ongoing geopolitical uncertainty is depressing customer investment across regions; demand for automation solutions is higher.
- Order intake in Q1 2026: CHF 148.0m (down 4.0% vs CHF 154.1m in Q1 2025; +2.9% at constant exchange rates).
- Net sales in Q1 2026: CHF 128.0m (down 15.4% vs CHF 151.3m in Q1 2025; -9.0% CER), mainly due to a product‑mix shift to fully automated systems with longer lead times delaying revenue recognition.
- Order backlog at quarter‑end: CHF 290.5m (up 20.5% YoY; +27.9% CER), reflecting continued move toward automation and digitalization (up from CHF 244.4m at end‑2025).
- Integration of the new Bystronic Rofin business unit is progressing well (customer integration largely complete); it contributed CHF 13.7m in order intake and CHF 11.7m in net sales over two months.
- Outlook: despite a below‑expectations Q1 and persistent market uncertainty, Bystronic affirms its outlook for higher sales and a step toward profitability in 2026; a more detailed update will follow after Q2.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Bystronic Namen-Akt (A) is on 23.07.2026.
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