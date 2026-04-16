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    VAT Media Reveals Key Insights in Q1 2026 Trading Update

    VAT enters 2026 with surging semiconductor demand, a record order backlog and a confident outlook, despite temporary revenue headwinds from global supply chain disruptions.

    VAT Media Reveals Key Insights in Q1 2026 Trading Update
    • Strong order intake of CHF 356 million in Q1 2026, up 17% sequentially and 47% year-on-year, driven by high demand for semiconductor equipment
    • Revenue of CHF 221 million decreased by 14% sequentially and 20% year-on-year due to supply chain disruptions from Middle East conflict, with CHF 20-25 million delayed revenue
    • Order backlog increased by 42% to CHF 431 million compared to year-end 2025, indicating continued high demand and order momentum
    • VAT confirms positive outlook for 2026, expecting higher orders, sales, EBITDA, net income, and free cash flow than in 2025, supported by AI-driven semiconductor expansion
    • In Q1 2026, semiconductor orders surged 38% quarter-on-quarter and 65% year-on-year, despite temporary logistical disruptions affecting sales
    • VAT plans to host a conference call on April 16, 2026, to discuss results, with further growth expected in semiconductor manufacturing, global service, and industrial sectors in 2026

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at VAT Group is on 16.04.2026.


    VAT Group

    -0,34 %
    +9,29 %
    +9,74 %
    +14,21 %
    +94,01 %
    +94,82 %
    +150,56 %
    +1.183,11 %
    ISIN:CH0311864901WKN:A2AGGY





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    VAT Media Reveals Key Insights in Q1 2026 Trading Update VAT enters 2026 with surging semiconductor demand, a record order backlog and a confident outlook, despite temporary revenue headwinds from global supply chain disruptions.
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