VAT Media Reveals Key Insights in Q1 2026 Trading Update

Strong order intake of CHF 356 million in Q1 2026, up 17% sequentially and 47% year-on-year, driven by high demand for semiconductor equipment

Revenue of CHF 221 million decreased by 14% sequentially and 20% year-on-year due to supply chain disruptions from Middle East conflict, with CHF 20-25 million delayed revenue

Order backlog increased by 42% to CHF 431 million compared to year-end 2025, indicating continued high demand and order momentum

VAT confirms positive outlook for 2026, expecting higher orders, sales, EBITDA, net income, and free cash flow than in 2025, supported by AI-driven semiconductor expansion

In Q1 2026, semiconductor orders surged 38% quarter-on-quarter and 65% year-on-year, despite temporary logistical disruptions affecting sales

VAT plans to host a conference call on April 16, 2026, to discuss results, with further growth expected in semiconductor manufacturing, global service, and industrial sectors in 2026

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at VAT Group is on 16.04.2026.



