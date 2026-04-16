FUCHS Launches 'FOCUS TO WIN' Strategy Ahead of 100th Anniversary

FUCHS launches its new “FUCHS100” strategy with the mission “FOCUS TO WIN” as a continuation of FUCHS2025, targeting the company’s 100th anniversary in 2031 and focusing on Growth, Sustainability and People.

Financial mid‑term targets to 2031: sales €4.0–4.5 billion, EBIT €550–600 million, EBIT margin 13–15%; continued annual dividend increases and a cash conversion rate target of 0.8; targets subject to normal market conditions and annual review.

Growth strategy concentrates on six priority areas—Automotive Aftermarket, Customer Brands, Rotary Motion, New Mobility, Performance Greases and Special Application Solutions—leveraging global reach, local customer relationships, technical expertise and operational excellence for scalable profitable growth.

Sustainability commitments include reducing FUCHS’s own carbon footprint toward net zero by 2050 and emphasizing measurable customer benefits of lubricants (e.g., reduced friction, longer equipment life, CO₂ savings), to be communicated transparently.

People and culture priorities: strong employee engagement (≈90% proud to work at FUCHS), continued investment in empowerment, cross‑country/cross‑functional collaboration, and building a performance‑driven, KPI- and data‑focused organization.

Company positioning: FUCHS—founded 1931, ~7,000 employees in 50+ countries and the world’s largest independent lubrication supplier—sees differentiated market and regulatory trends as growth opportunities and will annually reassess assumptions (exchange rates, raw material costs, prices).

The price of FUCHS at the time of the news was 31,53EUR and was up +0,08 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 31,50EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,08 % since publication.





