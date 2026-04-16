NFON Boosts 2025 Outlook: Profits Rise as AI Fuels Growth
In 2025, NFON sharpened its AI-driven strategy, boosting revenue, stabilizing recurring income, and lifting value per customer while preparing for further growth in 2026.
Foto: Iewek Gnos - Unsplash
- NFON's revenue for 2025 increased to EUR 89.1 million, with a slight rise in adjusted EBITDA to EUR 12.6 million
- Recurring revenue remained high at EUR 82.0 million, representing 92.1% of total revenue, confirming the stability of their subscription-based model
- The number of installed seats decreased to 647,384, but the average revenue per seat (ARPU) increased to EUR 10.01, indicating higher value per customer
- NFON's strategic focus in 2025 was on expanding AI-based solutions, such as Nia (NFON Intelligent Assistant), Nia FrontDesk, and AI Essentials, to enhance business communications
- For 2026, NFON expects low to mid-single-digit revenue growth and a slight increase in adjusted EBITDA above EUR 12 million, driven by AI solutions and efficiency measures
- The company continues to focus on scaling AI-driven products and executing its NFON Next 2027 strategy to strengthen its position as a European provider of intelligent business communications
The next important date, Business and Sustainability Report 2025, at NFON is on 16.04.2026.
The price of NFON at the time of the news was 3,4700EUR and was up +0,29 % compared with the previous day.
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