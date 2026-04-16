R. STAHL Faces Weak Demand; 2025 Outlook & 2026 Stabilization Expectation

Sales fell 9.1% to €313.0m in FY2025, driven by weak demand amid global economic and geopolitical uncertainty.

EBITDA pre-exceptionals held steady at €34.4m, but this was largely due to temporary one‑time positive items and does not reflect underlying market weakness.

Order intake declined to €306.5m and order backlog fell to €90.9m, indicating continued customer reluctance to invest.

Free cash flow dropped to -€0.3m (prev. €+14.8m) and net profit fell to €3.0m (‑49.3%), while the equity ratio improved to 29.2%.

2026 guidance: sales expected €285–300m, EBITDA pre-exceptionals €22–27m, and free cash flow targeted to break even; Executive Board expects modest stabilization.

R. STAHL launched the NEXUS program (Feb 2026) to boost profitability and transform into a global provider of explosion‑protection solutions through digitalization, internationalization, and expanded services.

The next important date, Publication of the annual financial report, at R. Stahl is on 16.04.2026.

The price of R. Stahl at the time of the news was 13,100EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





