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    Voltatron Surges in 2025: Stronger Profits & Capital, Growth Ahead

    In 2025, Voltatron turned a challenging past into a profitable future, strengthening its balance sheet, sharpening its portfolio, and setting bold growth targets for 2026.

    Voltatron Surges in 2025: Stronger Profits & Capital, Growth Ahead
    Foto: keBu.Medien - stock.adobe.com
    • Voltatron achieved significantly improved profitability in 2025, with an adjusted EBT margin of 2.2% and positive EBITDA of €1.1 million, after a negative previous year
    • Revenue from continuing operations was €22.9 million, with a gross profit margin of 40.9%, and operating cash flow improved to €2.4 million, resulting in a free cash flow of €1.7 million
    • The company's balance sheet strengthened, with total assets increasing to €48.1 million and equity turning positive at €3 million, supported by subordinated loans totaling €41.9 million in economic equity
    • Strategic measures included divesting loss-making activities and acquiring companies like EKM Elektronik GmbH and GMS Electronic Vertriebs GmbH to expand in the EMS sector, contributing significantly to earnings
    • For 2026, Voltatron forecasts revenue between €47 million and €51 million, with an operating gross margin of 37–44%, and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 7–10%, despite macroeconomic challenges
    • The company has increased its liquidity to approximately €10.9 million, providing greater financial flexibility for organic growth and acquisitions, with a focus on M&A and market consolidation strategies

    The next important date, Consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2025 - Annual Report 2025, at Voltatron is on 16.04.2026.

    The price of Voltatron at the time of the news was 4,7450EUR and was up +5,62 % compared with the previous day.


    Voltatron

    +6,18 %
    +8,04 %
    -4,61 %
    -12,40 %
    +76,57 %
    +202,69 %
    +8,04 %
    -82,83 %
    ISIN:DE000A2E4LE9WKN:A2E4LE





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    Voltatron Surges in 2025: Stronger Profits & Capital, Growth Ahead In 2025, Voltatron turned a challenging past into a profitable future, strengthening its balance sheet, sharpening its portfolio, and setting bold growth targets for 2026.
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