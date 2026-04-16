Voltatron Surges in 2025: Stronger Profits & Capital, Growth Ahead
In 2025, Voltatron turned a challenging past into a profitable future, strengthening its balance sheet, sharpening its portfolio, and setting bold growth targets for 2026.
Foto: keBu.Medien - stock.adobe.com
- Voltatron achieved significantly improved profitability in 2025, with an adjusted EBT margin of 2.2% and positive EBITDA of €1.1 million, after a negative previous year
- Revenue from continuing operations was €22.9 million, with a gross profit margin of 40.9%, and operating cash flow improved to €2.4 million, resulting in a free cash flow of €1.7 million
- The company's balance sheet strengthened, with total assets increasing to €48.1 million and equity turning positive at €3 million, supported by subordinated loans totaling €41.9 million in economic equity
- Strategic measures included divesting loss-making activities and acquiring companies like EKM Elektronik GmbH and GMS Electronic Vertriebs GmbH to expand in the EMS sector, contributing significantly to earnings
- For 2026, Voltatron forecasts revenue between €47 million and €51 million, with an operating gross margin of 37–44%, and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 7–10%, despite macroeconomic challenges
- The company has increased its liquidity to approximately €10.9 million, providing greater financial flexibility for organic growth and acquisitions, with a focus on M&A and market consolidation strategies
The next important date, Consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2025 - Annual Report 2025, at Voltatron is on 16.04.2026.
The price of Voltatron at the time of the news was 4,7450EUR and was up +5,62 % compared with the previous day.
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