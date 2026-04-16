Driving diversification

Traumautoverlosung brings ZEAL’s proprietary charity-raffle format into the premium car category, with the first draw centred on a Porsche 911 GT3 RS worth € 349k. The launch fits neatly into ZEAL’s diversification strategy, as proprietary formats broaden the group’s offering beyond lottery brokerage, reduce dependence on jackpot cycles and support structurally stronger economics. ZEAL’s entire lottery business delivered a 17.7% billings margin in 2025, while proprietary raffle formats such as Traumhausverlosung are seen to carry c. 43% billings margin (eNuW). Execution risk also looks manageable, given ZEAL’s successful scale-up of Traumhausverlosung.

The first raffle is structured with 250,000 tickets at € 9.90, implying c. € 2.5m billings and c. € 1.1m revenue potential (eNuW, see p.2 for details ), which remains modest in isolation. The attraction lies in ZEAL’s ability to scale the format over time. In our medium-term base case, we assume 300,000 tickets and c. € 1.3m revenue per draw at full sell-through. This would translate into c. € 11.5m revenue at 10 annual draws and 90% sell-through, equivalent to c. 5% of 2026e group sales. We therefore see Traumautoverlosung as an incremental growth driver (partly reflected in estimates).