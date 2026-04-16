JML Finance LU 7% Bonds (2029) Boost Julius Meinl Living's 2025 Results
Julius Meinl Living is reshaping Europe’s hospitality scene with award-winning serviced residences, strong financial growth, and a robust pipeline of sustainable hotels.
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- Julius Meinl Living PLC acquires prime real estate in major European capitals to develop top-rated hotel properties, mainly apartments, and operates them itself.
- In 2025, the group achieved revenue of €14.3 million, EBITDA of €3.6 million, and a profit for the year of €2.9 million, with shareholders’ equity increasing to €72.3 million.
- The flagship property, The Julius Prague, performed strongly with revenues of €12.7 million in 2025 and a property value of €121.2 million, earning a Michelin Key award.
- Development projects include The Julius Bucharest, opening in 2028, and The Julius Budapest, expected to open in early 2029, both aiming for LEED Gold certification.
- The Julius Berlin, a partially completed luxury hotel, was acquired in December 2025, with plans to complete and open by mid-2028, targeting DNGB Platinum environmental standards.
- The group financed its activities through bond issuances, a dedicated Julius Fund in the Czech Republic, and has no significant debt repayments until 2029, supporting ongoing expansion.
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