Finexity AG Kicks Off 2026 with Strong Growth & Strategic Success
Early 2026 results show strong top-line momentum, improving profitability and a growing international investor platform, underpinning the group’s scaling strategy.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Q1 2026 combined pro forma revenue (FINEXITY + Effecta) ~EUR 2.1 million, 40% above budget.
- Q1 2026 combined pro forma EBITDA ~EUR -0.7 million, 35% better than planned; all figures are preliminary and unaudited.
- FINEXITY standalone Q1: revenue ~EUR 0.5 million and EBITDA ~EUR -0.8 million, reflecting targeted investments in regulatory infrastructure, technology and platform scalability.
- Effecta Q1: revenue ~EUR 1.6 million and positive EBITDA ~EUR 0.1 million; the acquisition of 90.1% remains subject to regulatory ownership control (pro forma assumes closing as of Jan 1, 2026).
- Management confirms 2026 guidance: combined revenue expected ~EUR 9.6 million (≈+20%) and EBITDA ~EUR -3.5 million, signalling validation of the scaling strategy.
- Platform footprint and capital: connects 50+ issuers, 6 trading partners and >84,000 registered investors (14,000 FINEXITY + 70,000 Effecta pro forma); offices in DE/CH/LI/UAE and >EUR 27 million raised in growth capital.
The price of Finexity at the time of the news was 46,50EUR and was up +0,43 % compared with the previous day.
+0,43 %
-1,28 %
-7,40 %
-3,13 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte