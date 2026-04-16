Finexity AG Kicks Off 2026 with Strong Growth & Strategic Success

Q1 2026 combined pro forma revenue (FINEXITY + Effecta) ~EUR 2.1 million, 40% above budget.

Q1 2026 combined pro forma EBITDA ~EUR -0.7 million, 35% better than planned; all figures are preliminary and unaudited.

FINEXITY standalone Q1: revenue ~EUR 0.5 million and EBITDA ~EUR -0.8 million, reflecting targeted investments in regulatory infrastructure, technology and platform scalability.

Effecta Q1: revenue ~EUR 1.6 million and positive EBITDA ~EUR 0.1 million; the acquisition of 90.1% remains subject to regulatory ownership control (pro forma assumes closing as of Jan 1, 2026).

Management confirms 2026 guidance: combined revenue expected ~EUR 9.6 million (≈+20%) and EBITDA ~EUR -3.5 million, signalling validation of the scaling strategy.

Platform footprint and capital: connects 50+ issuers, 6 trading partners and >84,000 registered investors (14,000 FINEXITY + 70,000 Effecta pro forma); offices in DE/CH/LI/UAE and >EUR 27 million raised in growth capital.

The price of Finexity at the time of the news was 46,50EUR and was up +0,43 % compared with the previous day.





