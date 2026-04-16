STS Group AG Meets 2025 Forecast & Boosts Profitability
Despite softer sales, STS Group AG sharpened its profitability in 2025 and is steering confidently into 2026 with stable revenues and a further margin uplift in sight.
Foto: vadimborkin - 258917169
- STS Group AG achieved its forecast for the 2025 financial year and increased profitability, with EBITDA margin rising to 7.9%
- Revenue decreased by 6.1% to EUR 292.0 million, mainly due to lower sales in China and the Materials segment, but EBITDA remained stable at EUR 23.0 million
- The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) stayed constant despite lower revenue, and the EBITDA margin improved from 7.4% to 7.9%
- The 2025 revenue was impacted by a one-off high fixed cost compensation of EUR 9.7 million in the previous year; adjusted for this, the decline was only 3.2%
- For 2026, STS Group expects stable revenue at the 2025 level and a slight increase in EBITDA margin, contingent on stable economic conditions
- The company continues to expand in China with a new plant in Taixing, scheduled for completion in 2026, and remains confident in its regional market position despite geopolitical uncertainties
The next important date, Publication of the consolidated/annual financial statements, at STS Group is on 16.04.2026.
The price of STS Group at the time of the news was 3,1150EUR and was up +8,92 % compared with the previous day.
5 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,9800EUR this corresponds to a minus of -4,33 % since publication.
+6,34 %
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-8,50 %
-7,89 %
-31,03 %
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