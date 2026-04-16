STS Group AG Meets 2025 Forecast & Boosts Profitability

STS Group AG achieved its forecast for the 2025 financial year and increased profitability, with EBITDA margin rising to 7.9%

Revenue decreased by 6.1% to EUR 292.0 million, mainly due to lower sales in China and the Materials segment, but EBITDA remained stable at EUR 23.0 million

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) stayed constant despite lower revenue, and the EBITDA margin improved from 7.4% to 7.9%

The 2025 revenue was impacted by a one-off high fixed cost compensation of EUR 9.7 million in the previous year; adjusted for this, the decline was only 3.2%

For 2026, STS Group expects stable revenue at the 2025 level and a slight increase in EBITDA margin, contingent on stable economic conditions

The company continues to expand in China with a new plant in Taixing, scheduled for completion in 2026, and remains confident in its regional market position despite geopolitical uncertainties

The next important date, Publication of the consolidated/annual financial statements, at STS Group is on 16.04.2026.

The price of STS Group at the time of the news was 3,1150EUR and was up +8,92 % compared with the previous day.

5 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,9800EUR this corresponds to a minus of -4,33 % since publication.





