Diginex Launches $1.5B AI Deal, Aiming for $280M Revenue by 2027
Diginex is set to transform growth and trust, acquiring AI‑driven Resulticks in a US$1.5B all‑share deal to fuse real‑time customer intelligence with sustainability RegTech.
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- Diginex signed a definitive Share Purchase Agreement to acquire Resulticks in an all‑share deal valued at US$1.5 billion, paid in Diginex shares at $1.32 each; closing expected in 30–45 days, subject to conditions.
- Resulticks reported CY2025 revenues of ~US$150M and EBITDA of ~US$46M, reflecting a 32% EBITDA margin.
- Resulticks has achieved ~70% annual revenue growth over the past five years and is projected to generate US$190–210M in FY2026 and US$250–280M in FY2027 (Diginex targets $280M by 2027).
- Strategic rationale: combine Resulticks’ AI‑driven, real‑time customer intelligence and agentic framework (“Genie”) with Diginex’s sustainability RegTech to create a “trust‑led growth platform” that embeds sustainability into customer engagement.
- The transaction builds on a June 2025 MOU and a February 2026 reseller agreement, the latter targeting US$40M cumulative revenues over four years for Diginex’s sustainable RegTech business.
- Resulticks is a global customer engagement platform headquartered in New York with offices in India, Singapore and Dubai; the combined company aims to leverage AI, fast data activation, and sustainability to drive high‑margin, scalable growth.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Diginex is on 09.07.2026.
The price of Diginex at the time of the news was 0,7105EUR and was up +51,17 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,8100EUR this corresponds to a plus of +14,00 % since publication.
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