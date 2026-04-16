Diginex Launches $1.5B AI Deal, Aiming for $280M Revenue by 2027

Diginex signed a definitive Share Purchase Agreement to acquire Resulticks in an all‑share deal valued at US$1.5 billion, paid in Diginex shares at $1.32 each; closing expected in 30–45 days, subject to conditions.

Resulticks reported CY2025 revenues of ~US$150M and EBITDA of ~US$46M, reflecting a 32% EBITDA margin.

Resulticks has achieved ~70% annual revenue growth over the past five years and is projected to generate US$190–210M in FY2026 and US$250–280M in FY2027 (Diginex targets $280M by 2027).

Strategic rationale: combine Resulticks’ AI‑driven, real‑time customer intelligence and agentic framework (“Genie”) with Diginex’s sustainability RegTech to create a “trust‑led growth platform” that embeds sustainability into customer engagement.

The transaction builds on a June 2025 MOU and a February 2026 reseller agreement, the latter targeting US$40M cumulative revenues over four years for Diginex’s sustainable RegTech business.

Resulticks is a global customer engagement platform headquartered in New York with offices in India, Singapore and Dubai; the combined company aims to leverage AI, fast data activation, and sustainability to drive high‑margin, scalable growth.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Diginex is on 09.07.2026.

The price of Diginex at the time of the news was 0,7105EUR and was up +51,17 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,8100EUR this corresponds to a plus of +14,00 % since publication.





