Elray Resources Unveils Bold Strategy & Expansion Roadmap
ELRA is reshaping digital wagering with audited growth, live casino revenues, and an AI‑driven tech stack built to unify gaming, betting, and event‑based trading.
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- Completed strategic restructuring to strengthen capital structure and corporate governance (amended articles/bylaws, board enhancements, legacy liability reduction).
- Completed audited financial statements for FY2023 and FY2024; FY2025 audit is currently in progress.
- Already generating revenue from existing white‑label casino operations while additional partnerships and deployments are under development.
- Developing ELRA Core, a proprietary AI‑powered unified technology stack integrating trading engines, AI pricing/risk management, wallet infrastructure, and compliance for scalable B2B and B2C deployment.
- Targeting the convergence of gaming, sports betting and event‑based trading with product verticals including prediction market infrastructure, ELRA Mystery Box & sweepstake tournaments, and iGaming/casino platforms; addressing a global iGaming market currently estimated at ~$87B and projected to exceed $300B.
- Pursuing a phased commercialization strategy with diversified revenue streams (transaction fees, spreads, licensing, gaming participation, and data monetization) aimed at high‑margin, recurring revenue.
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