Disinformation Costs $417 Billion Globally, Study Finds
Disinformation is no longer just a threat to truth—it’s a $417 billion shock to the global economy, fuelled by AI-driven fraud, crypto scams, and industrial-scale manipulation.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- Sopra Steria’s 2024 study estimates the global economic impact of disinformation at $417 billion.
- The vast majority is financial: $393 billion in direct financial impacts.
- The study attributes $11 billion to AI-enabled fraud and $5.5 billion to crypto scams such as “pig butchering.”
- Impacts are grouped as $393 billion financial, $10 billion social, and $14 billion political.
- The analysis uses an open, reproducible methodology inspired by the IPCC, combining meta-analysis, documented cases, and economic modelling.
- Sopra Steria warns that the industrialisation of disinformation and the rise of AI make it a major economic risk and calls for European information resilience across companies, institutions, and experts.
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