    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsUnternehmensnachrichtenvorwärtsNachricht
    21 Aufrufe 21 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Disinformation Costs $417 Billion Globally, Study Finds

    Disinformation is no longer just a threat to truth—it’s a $417 billion shock to the global economy, fuelled by AI-driven fraud, crypto scams, and industrial-scale manipulation.

    Disinformation Costs $417 Billion Globally, Study Finds
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • Sopra Steria’s 2024 study estimates the global economic impact of disinformation at $417 billion.
    • The vast majority is financial: $393 billion in direct financial impacts.
    • The study attributes $11 billion to AI-enabled fraud and $5.5 billion to crypto scams such as “pig butchering.”
    • Impacts are grouped as $393 billion financial, $10 billion social, and $14 billion political.
    • The analysis uses an open, reproducible methodology inspired by the IPCC, combining meta-analysis, documented cases, and economic modelling.
    • Sopra Steria warns that the industrialisation of disinformation and the rise of AI make it a major economic risk and calls for European information resilience across companies, institutions, and experts.






    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    Disinformation Costs $417 Billion Globally, Study Finds Disinformation is no longer just a threat to truth—it’s a $417 billion shock to the global economy, fuelled by AI-driven fraud, crypto scams, and industrial-scale manipulation.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     