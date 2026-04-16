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    tZERO Boosts TZROP Conversion Proposal to Include Equity Participation

    tZERO unveils an enhanced TZROP conversion plan, reshaping ownership, governance, and on-chain tokenization with backing from Bed Bath & Beyond.

    tZERO Boosts TZROP Conversion Proposal to Include Equity Participation
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • tZERO enhanced its TZROP conversion proposal so that, if approved and conditions are met, each TZROP share would convert into three Series B preferred shares plus eight shares of tZERO common stock.
    • The newly issued common shares are expected to be fully tokenized and custodied on-chain in tZERO’s regulated wallet infrastructure; unlike Series B, the common shares are not intended to have near‑term liquidity.
    • Bed Bath & Beyond (tZERO’s largest shareholder and founder) supports the enhanced proposal, will receive a designated Board seat, and has a letter of intent to lead up to $10 million in convertible-note financing to tZERO.
    • Pro forma ownership/dilution: TZROP holders would hold about 31% of outstanding Series B and about 31% of common stock (including RSUs) on a fully diluted basis; current common holders would be diluted ≈30% and current Series B holders ≈27% in their classes.
    • Governance and leadership changes: upon closing of the conversion, CEO Alan Konevsky will become Chairman and Matt Mosman will transition to a director role; the enhanced proposal was approved by an independent special committee and by majority Series B holders.
    • An independent Dahn Consulting Group report provided implied fair-value conversion ratios (Series A ≈ 1.13 Series B or ≈ 2.76 common); the enhanced terms supplement the April 7, 2026 consent solicitation and remain subject to required security-holder approvals and other conditions.






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    tZERO Boosts TZROP Conversion Proposal to Include Equity Participation tZERO unveils an enhanced TZROP conversion plan, reshaping ownership, governance, and on-chain tokenization with backing from Bed Bath & Beyond.
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