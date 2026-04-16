Drägerwerk Q1 2026: Earnings Significantly Up from Last Year!

Dräger's net sales increased by 6.9% (net of currency effects) to around EUR 766 million in Q1 2026, surpassing the previous year's EUR 730.3 million.

Both divisions showed growth: medical division up by 5.4% to EUR 418 million, safety division up by 8.8% to EUR 338 million.

EBIT rose significantly to approximately EUR 18 million from EUR 0.4 million in Q1 2025, with the EBIT margin increasing to around 2.4%.

Gross margin improved slightly to 46.3%, and functional expenses decreased by EUR 2.7 million to EUR 331 million.

Order intake grew by 3.4% (net of currency effects) to EUR 865 million, with the medical division increasing by 5.2%.

For 2026, Dräger expects net sales growth of 1.0 to 5.0% and an EBIT margin of 5.0 to 7.5%.

The price of Draegerwerk at the time of the news was 98,15EUR and was up +2,61 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.932,41PKT (+0,73 %).





