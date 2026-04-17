Readcrest Capital AG: Trading Update After UK Care Home Sale
Readcrest reshapes its UK footprint: a major care home divestment boosts Grosvenor’s balance sheet, cuts leverage and sets the stage for fresh growth and sector consolidation.
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- Readcrest’s subsidiary has closed the sale of its UK care home business for an initial consideration of £44 million (approx. €50.6m), as announced on 31 March 2026.
- Most of the sale proceeds will be used to pay down debt at the company’s UK subsidiary.
- After the sale the UK business now consists solely of Grosvenor Health & Social Care, the third-largest provider of home care in the UK.
- Grosvenor reported 2025 EBITDA of approximately £11 million and has post-sale leverage (net debt/EBITDA) below 2.5x.
- Management says the exit significantly strengthens Grosvenor’s balance sheet, positions it to consolidate the UK home care sector, and the Grosvenor CEO expects a mid-term EBITDA run rate of over £15 million.
- Readcrest’s CEO calls the deal highly accretive and a capital recycle for shareholders; the company is advancing planning and financing for acquired German projects and will provide updates soon.
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