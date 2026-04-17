DATA MODUL AG Q1 2026: Earnings Surge After Turnaround

DATA MODUL AG (producer and distributor of electronic systems) announced preliminary first-quarter FY2026 results.

Group EBIT for Q1 2026 was EUR 0.3 million, a turnaround and approx. +116% versus Q1 2025 (Q1 2025: -EUR 1.9 million).

Group sales in Q1 2026 declined by approx. 4% to EUR 52.2 million (Q1 2025: EUR 54.4 million).

Bookings in Q1 2026 rose by approx. 5% to EUR 54.9 million (Q1 2025: EUR 52.5 million).

These figures are preliminary; definitive Q1 FY2026 results will be published on 11 May 2026.

The announcement was made as inside information under Article 17 MAR; investor contact: InvestorRelations@data-modul.com.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at DATA MODUL AG O.N. is on 11.05.2026.

The price of DATA MODUL AG O.N. at the time of the news was 28,20EUR and was up +6,02 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 28,70EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,77 % since publication.





