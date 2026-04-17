    StartseitevorwärtsAnleihenvorwärtsSanha GmbH Unternehmensanleihe 8,75 % bis 12/29 AnleihevorwärtsNachrichten zu Sanha GmbH Unternehmensanleihe 8,75 % bis 12/29
    89 Aufrufe 89 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    SANHA GmbH & Co. KG Achieves Revenue Growth and Strong Profit in 2025

    In 2025, SANHA GmbH & Co. KG delivered solid financial results and strengthened its market position as a leading global provider of innovative piping systems.

    SANHA GmbH & Co. KG Achieves Revenue Growth and Strong Profit in 2025
    • SANHA GmbH & Co. KG achieved revenues of EUR 124.9 million in 2025, a slight increase of about 1% compared to the previous year.
    • EBITDA was approximately EUR 20.8 million, slightly below the previous year's EUR 21.5 million, with an EBITDA margin of 16.6%.
    • Operating profit (EBIT) stood at EUR 14.6 million, down from EUR 15.7 million, with an EBIT margin of 11.7%.
    • The gross profit margin increased to 62.7%, driven by a positive product and customer mix.
    • The company expects a slight revenue and EBITDA growth in 2026, with stable EBIT despite increased depreciation and amortization.
    • SANHA is a leading manufacturer of piping systems, active in over 60 countries, with around 700 employees and 10,000 products.


    Sanha GmbH Unternehmensanleihe 8,75 % bis 12/29

    +0,06 %
    +0,29 %
    -1,33 %
    -2,98 %
    +0,97 %
    +7,04 %
    ISIN:DE000A383VY6WKN:A383VY
    Sanha GmbH Unternehmensanleihe 8,75 % bis 12/29 direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    SANHA GmbH & Co. KG Achieves Revenue Growth and Strong Profit in 2025 In 2025, SANHA GmbH & Co. KG delivered solid financial results and strengthened its market position as a leading global provider of innovative piping systems.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     