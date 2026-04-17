SANHA GmbH & Co. KG Achieves Revenue Growth and Strong Profit in 2025
In 2025, SANHA GmbH & Co. KG delivered solid financial results and strengthened its market position as a leading global provider of innovative piping systems.
- SANHA GmbH & Co. KG achieved revenues of EUR 124.9 million in 2025, a slight increase of about 1% compared to the previous year.
- EBITDA was approximately EUR 20.8 million, slightly below the previous year's EUR 21.5 million, with an EBITDA margin of 16.6%.
- Operating profit (EBIT) stood at EUR 14.6 million, down from EUR 15.7 million, with an EBIT margin of 11.7%.
- The gross profit margin increased to 62.7%, driven by a positive product and customer mix.
- The company expects a slight revenue and EBITDA growth in 2026, with stable EBIT despite increased depreciation and amortization.
- SANHA is a leading manufacturer of piping systems, active in over 60 countries, with around 700 employees and 10,000 products.
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