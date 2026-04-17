SNP: Successful Q1 2026 Growth & Earnings Boost

Consolidated revenue in Q1 2026 was around €79 million, an increase of approximately 19% vs. Q1 2025 (€66.5 million).

EBIT in Q1 2026 rose sharply to around €15 million, about 90% higher than Q1 2025 (€7.9 million).

Order entry for Q1 2026 amounted to roughly €87 million (Q1 2025: €75.4 million).

Despite the strong Q1, SNP confirms its 2026 outlook: revenue growth expected in the mid- to high single-digit percentage range and EBIT growth in the low double-digit percentage range.

The reported figures are preliminary and unaudited; the full Q1 2026 results will be published on May 7, 2026.

The release is a disclosure of inside information under Article 17 MAR, with the issuer responsible for the announcement.

The next important date, "Hauptversammlung" — "annual general meeting (AGM)" (or more generally: "general meeting" / "shareholders' meeting," depending on context)., at SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner is on 17.06.2026.

The price of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner at the time of the news was 82,50EUR and was down -0,36 % compared with the previous day.





