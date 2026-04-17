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    SNP: Successful Q1 2026 Growth & Earnings Boost

    SNP starts 2026 with strong momentum: sharp gains in revenue, EBIT and orders in Q1 underpin the company’s confidence in its full-year outlook.

    SNP: Successful Q1 2026 Growth & Earnings Boost
    Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
    • Consolidated revenue in Q1 2026 was around €79 million, an increase of approximately 19% vs. Q1 2025 (€66.5 million).
    • EBIT in Q1 2026 rose sharply to around €15 million, about 90% higher than Q1 2025 (€7.9 million).
    • Order entry for Q1 2026 amounted to roughly €87 million (Q1 2025: €75.4 million).
    • Despite the strong Q1, SNP confirms its 2026 outlook: revenue growth expected in the mid- to high single-digit percentage range and EBIT growth in the low double-digit percentage range.
    • The reported figures are preliminary and unaudited; the full Q1 2026 results will be published on May 7, 2026.
    • The release is a disclosure of inside information under Article 17 MAR, with the issuer responsible for the announcement.

    The next important date, "Hauptversammlung" — "annual general meeting (AGM)" (or more generally: "general meeting" / "shareholders' meeting," depending on context)., at SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner is on 17.06.2026.

    The price of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner at the time of the news was 82,50EUR and was down -0,36 % compared with the previous day.


    SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner

    -0,97 %
    +0,50 %
    +0,50 %
    +4,37 %
    +21,56 %
    +174,32 %
    +36,82 %
    +164,33 %
    +269,30 %
    ISIN:DE0007203705WKN:720370
    SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





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    SNP: Successful Q1 2026 Growth & Earnings Boost SNP starts 2026 with strong momentum: sharp gains in revenue, EBIT and orders in Q1 underpin the company’s confidence in its full-year outlook.
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