SNP: Successful Q1 2026 Growth & Earnings Boost
SNP starts 2026 with strong momentum: sharp gains in revenue, EBIT and orders in Q1 underpin the company’s confidence in its full-year outlook.
Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
- Consolidated revenue in Q1 2026 was around €79 million, an increase of approximately 19% vs. Q1 2025 (€66.5 million).
- EBIT in Q1 2026 rose sharply to around €15 million, about 90% higher than Q1 2025 (€7.9 million).
- Order entry for Q1 2026 amounted to roughly €87 million (Q1 2025: €75.4 million).
- Despite the strong Q1, SNP confirms its 2026 outlook: revenue growth expected in the mid- to high single-digit percentage range and EBIT growth in the low double-digit percentage range.
- The reported figures are preliminary and unaudited; the full Q1 2026 results will be published on May 7, 2026.
- The release is a disclosure of inside information under Article 17 MAR, with the issuer responsible for the announcement.
The next important date, "Hauptversammlung" — "annual general meeting (AGM)" (or more generally: "general meeting" / "shareholders' meeting," depending on context)., at SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner is on 17.06.2026.
The price of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner at the time of the news was 82,50EUR and was down -0,36 % compared with
the previous day.
-0,97 %
+0,50 %
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+4,37 %
+21,56 %
+174,32 %
+36,82 %
+164,33 %
+269,30 %
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