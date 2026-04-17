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    SNP Schneider-Neureither Reports Best Q1 Ever After 3 Record Years

    SNP kicked off 2026 with a standout first quarter, posting record revenue, surging profitability and robust order intake on the back of strong software and AI‑driven demand.

    SNP Schneider-Neureither Reports Best Q1 Ever After 3 Record Years
    Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
    • SNP reported record Q1 2026 results with consolidated revenue of around €79 million, up about 19% from €66.5 million in Q1 2025.
    • EBIT rose sharply to around €15 million (≈ +90% vs. €7.9 million in Q1 2025), driving an improved EBIT margin of over 19% (Q1 2025: 11.9%).
    • Order entry increased to around €87 million (Q1 2025: €75.4 million).
    • Management attributes the strong quarter primarily to above‑average software sales and growing demand for the Kyano platform amid customers’ AI-driven data needs.
    • Despite the strong Q1, SNP confirms its FY2026 outlook: expected revenue growth in the mid‑to‑high single‑digit range and EBIT growth in the low double‑digit range.
    • Company scale and context: global provider with ~3,000 customers (including major DAX/Fortune 500 clients), ~1,600 employees across 34 locations, and FY2025 revenue of about €297 million.

    The next important date, "Hauptversammlung" — "annual general meeting (AGM)" (or more generally: "general meeting" / "shareholders' meeting," depending on context)., at SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner is on 17.06.2026.

    The price of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner at the time of the news was 84,10EUR and was up +1,57 % compared with the previous day.


    SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner

    +1,21 %
    +3,47 %
    +3,47 %
    +7,46 %
    +25,15 %
    +182,43 %
    +40,86 %
    +172,14 %
    +277,43 %
    ISIN:DE0007203705WKN:720370
    SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





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    SNP Schneider-Neureither Reports Best Q1 Ever After 3 Record Years SNP kicked off 2026 with a standout first quarter, posting record revenue, surging profitability and robust order intake on the back of strong software and AI‑driven demand.
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