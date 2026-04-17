Semperit Holding: Q1 Operating Results Expected to Grow, Full-Year Outlook Steady
Semperit lifts its sights for 2026, projecting a sharp EBITDA increase while keeping full-year guidance steady amid geopolitical and raw-material uncertainties.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Semperit expects Q1 2026 EBITDA to be higher than in Q1 2025.
- Q1 2026 EBITDA is currently expected at around EUR 26 million (Q1 2025: EUR 11.1m; Q4 2025: EUR 27.4m).
- Full-year 2026 guidance remains unchanged: operating EBITDA (excluding project costs of ~EUR 5m) is expected to be approx. EUR 95 million.
- Company warns that geopolitical uncertainty could suppress demand (especially in H2 2026) and that potential raw-material shortages are not reflected in the guidance.
- Q1 2026 results will be published on 13 May 2026.
- Company snapshot: Semperit is an Austrian elastomer-products group with ~4,000 employees, 16 production sites; FY2025 revenue EUR 662.4m and EBITDA EUR 79.5m.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Semperit Holding is on 13.05.2026.
The price of Semperit Holding at the time of the news was 14,925EUR and was up +0,17 % compared with the previous day.
8 minutes after the article was published, the price was 14,950EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,17 % since publication.
+0,34 %
+0,34 %
+29,33 %
+11,90 %
+14,30 %
-43,16 %
-60,76 %
-53,80 %
+8,98 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte