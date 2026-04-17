Semperit Holding: Q1 Operating Results Expected to Grow, Full-Year Outlook Steady

Semperit expects Q1 2026 EBITDA to be higher than in Q1 2025.

Q1 2026 EBITDA is currently expected at around EUR 26 million (Q1 2025: EUR 11.1m; Q4 2025: EUR 27.4m).

Full-year 2026 guidance remains unchanged: operating EBITDA (excluding project costs of ~EUR 5m) is expected to be approx. EUR 95 million.

Company warns that geopolitical uncertainty could suppress demand (especially in H2 2026) and that potential raw-material shortages are not reflected in the guidance.

Q1 2026 results will be published on 13 May 2026.

Company snapshot: Semperit is an Austrian elastomer-products group with ~4,000 employees, 16 production sites; FY2025 revenue EUR 662.4m and EBITDA EUR 79.5m.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Semperit Holding is on 13.05.2026.

The price of Semperit Holding at the time of the news was 14,925EUR and was up +0,17 % compared with the previous day.

8 minutes after the article was published, the price was 14,950EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,17 % since publication.





