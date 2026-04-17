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    Semperit Holding: Q1 Operating Results Expected to Grow, Full-Year Outlook Steady

    Semperit lifts its sights for 2026, projecting a sharp EBITDA increase while keeping full-year guidance steady amid geopolitical and raw-material uncertainties.

    Semperit Holding: Q1 Operating Results Expected to Grow, Full-Year Outlook Steady
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Semperit expects Q1 2026 EBITDA to be higher than in Q1 2025.
    • Q1 2026 EBITDA is currently expected at around EUR 26 million (Q1 2025: EUR 11.1m; Q4 2025: EUR 27.4m).
    • Full-year 2026 guidance remains unchanged: operating EBITDA (excluding project costs of ~EUR 5m) is expected to be approx. EUR 95 million.
    • Company warns that geopolitical uncertainty could suppress demand (especially in H2 2026) and that potential raw-material shortages are not reflected in the guidance.
    • Q1 2026 results will be published on 13 May 2026.
    • Company snapshot: Semperit is an Austrian elastomer-products group with ~4,000 employees, 16 production sites; FY2025 revenue EUR 662.4m and EBITDA EUR 79.5m.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Semperit Holding is on 13.05.2026.

    The price of Semperit Holding at the time of the news was 14,925EUR and was up +0,17 % compared with the previous day.
    8 minutes after the article was published, the price was 14,950EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,17 % since publication.


    Semperit Holding

    +0,34 %
    +0,34 %
    +29,33 %
    +11,90 %
    +14,30 %
    -43,16 %
    -60,76 %
    -53,80 %
    +8,98 %
    ISIN:AT0000785555WKN:870378
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    Semperit Holding: Q1 Operating Results Expected to Grow, Full-Year Outlook Steady Semperit lifts its sights for 2026, projecting a sharp EBITDA increase while keeping full-year guidance steady amid geopolitical and raw-material uncertainties.
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