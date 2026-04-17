SBF 2025 Preview: Revenue Meets Expectations, EBITDA Rises Significantly

SBF AG's preliminary revenue for 2025 is approximately EUR 40.7 million, within the forecast range of EUR 39-41 million.

EBITDA for 2025 increased significantly to EUR 1.04 million from EUR 0.6 million in 2024, but remains below the forecast range of EUR 1.7-2.1 million.

The 2025 financial year was affected by market headwinds, tariffs, supply chain constraints, and higher restructuring costs.

Final 2025 figures will be published at the end of April 2026.

For 2026, SBF expects revenue between EUR 38-45 million and EBITDA between EUR 1.8-4.4 million, supported by a high order backlog of over EUR 100 million.

The company's performance in 2025 has improved its starting position for 2026 despite challenges faced during the year.

The price of SBF at the time of the news was 5,7500EUR and was down -9,02 % compared with the previous day.

10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,5200EUR this corresponds to a minus of -4,00 % since publication.





