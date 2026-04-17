KAP AG Secures Flexible New Loan to Support Transformation

Agreed refinancing package of €96.0 million and extension of the syndicated loan term until 30 March 2029.

Interest set at EURIBOR plus a 4.5% margin, reflecting the still-challenging market environment.

Loan drawdown is conditional on implementing the measures from the externally commissioned IDW S6 report and maintaining existing financing components (e.g., trade credit insurers, cash pooling, factoring).

Agreement requires appointment of a Chief Restructuring Officer (CRO) and establishment of a steering committee to oversee the restructuring.

Includes an M&A process to sell certain assets, with sale proceeds to be used as mandatory special repayments on the syndicated loan.

Purpose: to provide a stable financial framework and flexibility to continue KAP AG’s transformation and restructuring—particularly in the engineered products and surface technologies segments; KAP is a listed industrial holding with ~1,550 employees at 18 locations, focusing on flexible films, engineered products and surface technologies.

The price of KAP at the time of the news was 1,5500EUR and was up +3,85 % compared with the previous day.





