    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsKAP AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu KAP
    29 Aufrufe 29 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    KAP AG Secures Flexible New Loan to Support Transformation

    KAP AG secures a comprehensive refinancing package designed to stabilize its finances, drive restructuring, and support its ongoing transformation across key business segments.

    KAP AG Secures Flexible New Loan to Support Transformation
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Agreed refinancing package of €96.0 million and extension of the syndicated loan term until 30 March 2029.
    • Interest set at EURIBOR plus a 4.5% margin, reflecting the still-challenging market environment.
    • Loan drawdown is conditional on implementing the measures from the externally commissioned IDW S6 report and maintaining existing financing components (e.g., trade credit insurers, cash pooling, factoring).
    • Agreement requires appointment of a Chief Restructuring Officer (CRO) and establishment of a steering committee to oversee the restructuring.
    • Includes an M&A process to sell certain assets, with sale proceeds to be used as mandatory special repayments on the syndicated loan.
    • Purpose: to provide a stable financial framework and flexibility to continue KAP AG’s transformation and restructuring—particularly in the engineered products and surface technologies segments; KAP is a listed industrial holding with ~1,550 employees at 18 locations, focusing on flexible films, engineered products and surface technologies.

    The price of KAP at the time of the news was 1,5500EUR and was up +3,85 % compared with the previous day.


    KAP

    +8,77 %
    +5,18 %
    -15,25 %
    -15,25 %
    -84,46 %
    -91,07 %
    -91,33 %
    +10,24 %
    ISIN:DE0006208408WKN:620840
    KAP direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    KAP AG Secures Flexible New Loan to Support Transformation KAP AG secures a comprehensive refinancing package designed to stabilize its finances, drive restructuring, and support its ongoing transformation across key business segments.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     