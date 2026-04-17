Liechtensteinische Landesbank Shareholders Approve All Proposals at 2026 Meeting

Shareholders approved all proposals at the 34th General Meeting, including a dividend of CHF 2.80 per share, maintaining stability

The meeting was attended by 795 shareholders representing 74.34% of voting share capital, who approved the 2025 financial statements and re-elected Nicole Brunhart and Christian Wiesendanger to the Board of Directors

The LLB Group's net profit for 2025 was CHF 166.5 million, with a record business volume of CHF 125.9 billion and client assets under management reaching CHF 108.9 billion

The group’s net new money inflow was CHF 3.7 billion, and net new loans increased by CHF 540 million; the Tier 1 ratio stood at 19.0%, and the deposits rating was Aa2 by Moody’s

The company plans to focus more on efficiency in 2026, following targeted investments in growth and innovation, with a new strategy to be presented in autumn 2026

The next General Meeting is scheduled for 23 April 2027, with key dates including the ex-dividend date on 21 April 2026 and dividend distribution on 23 April 2026

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Liechtensteinische Landesbank is on 20.08.2026.

The price of Liechtensteinische Landesbank at the time of the news was 105,20EUR and was down -1,13 % compared with the previous day.





