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    Liechtensteinische Landesbank Shareholders Approve All Proposals at 2026 Meeting

    At its 34th General Meeting, LLB Group confirmed strong financial performance, shareholder support and a clear path toward greater efficiency and future growth.

    Liechtensteinische Landesbank Shareholders Approve All Proposals at 2026 Meeting
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Shareholders approved all proposals at the 34th General Meeting, including a dividend of CHF 2.80 per share, maintaining stability
    • The meeting was attended by 795 shareholders representing 74.34% of voting share capital, who approved the 2025 financial statements and re-elected Nicole Brunhart and Christian Wiesendanger to the Board of Directors
    • The LLB Group's net profit for 2025 was CHF 166.5 million, with a record business volume of CHF 125.9 billion and client assets under management reaching CHF 108.9 billion
    • The group’s net new money inflow was CHF 3.7 billion, and net new loans increased by CHF 540 million; the Tier 1 ratio stood at 19.0%, and the deposits rating was Aa2 by Moody’s
    • The company plans to focus more on efficiency in 2026, following targeted investments in growth and innovation, with a new strategy to be presented in autumn 2026
    • The next General Meeting is scheduled for 23 April 2027, with key dates including the ex-dividend date on 21 April 2026 and dividend distribution on 23 April 2026

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Liechtensteinische Landesbank is on 20.08.2026.

    The price of Liechtensteinische Landesbank at the time of the news was 105,20EUR and was down -1,13 % compared with the previous day.


    Liechtensteinische Landesbank

    -0,56 %
    -3,30 %
    -0,57 %
    +9,22 %
    +132,58 %
    ISIN:LI0355147575WKN:A2DYXV
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    Liechtensteinische Landesbank Shareholders Approve All Proposals at 2026 Meeting At its 34th General Meeting, LLB Group confirmed strong financial performance, shareholder support and a clear path toward greater efficiency and future growth.
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