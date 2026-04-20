Gerresheimer, COMPASS Pathways & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: photo_gonzo - stock.adobe.com
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Verbio
|🥈
|Deutsche Rohstoff
|🥉
|Battery X Metals
|Microstrategy (Doing business Strategy) (A)
|Singulus Technologies
|InflaRx
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Gerresheimer
|50
|🥈
|Deutsche Rohstoff
|15
|🥉
|Verbio
|13
|ITM Power
|11
|mutares
|11
|sino
|11
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|COMPASS Pathways
|+25,44 %
|🥈
|Unitika
|+17,24 %
|🥉
|ATAIBECKLEY
|+16,96 %
|🟥
|Metaplanet
|-7,29 %
|🟥
|Chiyoda
|-10,11 %
|🟥
|Sunrise Energy Metals
|-12,06 %
Verbio
Wochenperformance: -2,86 %
Wochenperformance: -2,86 %
Platz 1
Deutsche Rohstoff
Wochenperformance: -9,38 %
Wochenperformance: -9,38 %
Platz 2
Battery X Metals
Wochenperformance: +5,21 %
Wochenperformance: +5,21 %
Platz 3
Microstrategy (Doing business Strategy) (A)
Wochenperformance: +25,46 %
Wochenperformance: +25,46 %
Platz 4
Singulus Technologies
Wochenperformance: -11,19 %
Wochenperformance: -11,19 %
Platz 5
InflaRx
Wochenperformance: +48,99 %
Wochenperformance: +48,99 %
Platz 6
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: +24,63 %
Wochenperformance: +24,63 %
Platz 7
Deutsche Rohstoff
Wochenperformance: -9,38 %
Wochenperformance: -9,38 %
Platz 8
Verbio
Wochenperformance: -2,86 %
Wochenperformance: -2,86 %
Platz 9
ITM Power
Wochenperformance: +90,89 %
Wochenperformance: +90,89 %
Platz 10
mutares
Wochenperformance: -1,57 %
Wochenperformance: -1,57 %
Platz 11
sino
Wochenperformance: +4,12 %
Wochenperformance: +4,12 %
Platz 12
COMPASS Pathways
Wochenperformance: +56,25 %
Wochenperformance: +56,25 %
Platz 13
Unitika
Wochenperformance: +106,19 %
Wochenperformance: +106,19 %
Platz 14
ATAIBECKLEY
Wochenperformance: +36,94 %
Wochenperformance: +36,94 %
Platz 15
Metaplanet
Wochenperformance: +7,90 %
Wochenperformance: +7,90 %
Platz 16
Chiyoda
Wochenperformance: -3,98 %
Wochenperformance: -3,98 %
Platz 17
Sunrise Energy Metals
Wochenperformance: +11,36 %
Wochenperformance: +11,36 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
16 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte