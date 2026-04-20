Affluence Corporation Starts Negotiations to Restructure Convertible Debt
Affluence Corp is reshaping its balance sheet, negotiating a major debt-for-equity swap and eyeing a national exchange listing to bolster stability and long-term growth.
Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
- Affluence Corp has entered negotiations with holders of the majority of its outstanding convertible debt to exchange those instruments for long-term preferred equity.
- The restructuring aims to eliminate legacy liabilities and reduce dilution from convertible instruments, aligning investor interests with long-term growth.
- Proposed terms may include structured “leak-out” arrangements tied to a potential future national market listing to support share-price stability and minimize market disruption.
- The company recently approved a reverse stock split, which management calls a milestone that strengthens capital structure and supports potential uplisting.
- No definitive agreements have been signed yet, but management is optimistic and sees the restructuring as key to improving shareholder equity and meeting national exchange requirements.
- Affluence is also pursuing previously announced acquisition opportunities and will provide updates as negotiations progress (media contact: press@affucorp.com).
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