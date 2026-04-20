tZERO Launches Secure Private Marketplace for Web3 Secondaries
tZERO is redefining secondary markets with a regulated venue for trading Web3 private assets, bringing institutional-grade liquidity, compliance, and price discovery on-chain.
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- tZERO has launched a regulated private marketplace for secondary trading of Web3 assets, including locked tokens, SAFEs, SAFTs, and private equity in crypto-native companies.
- The platform is designed for institutional investors, venture capital firms, and digital asset funds, providing structured liquidity solutions in a traditionally fragmented market.
- It operates under SEC and FINRA regulation, with a special purpose broker-dealer for secure on-chain custody of digital assets.
- The marketplace offers two execution methods: traditional OTC brokerage and a blind auction model to enhance price discovery and flexibility.
- The auction process involves private IOIs, seller-defined terms, and allocations based on a price-time priority, with options for all-or-none transactions.
- The launch aims to expand institutional infrastructure for digital private markets by providing transparent, compliant, and efficient secondary liquidity pathways.
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