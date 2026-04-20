    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsSURTECO GROUP AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu SURTECO GROUP
    65 Aufrufe 65 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    SURTECO GROUP Extends Financing Through 2029: Major Growth Move

    SURTECO takes a decisive step toward long-term stability, securing extended financing and launching a comprehensive restructuring roadmap through 2029.

    SURTECO GROUP Extends Financing Through 2029: Major Growth Move
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • On 20 April 2026 SURTECO GROUP SE agreed with its financing syndicate banks and the majority of promissory note holders on a term sheet to extend the current financing until 28 December 2029.
    • The agreement is based on a draft expert opinion prepared under the IDW‑S6 standard and sets measures to strengthen the company’s financial position, earnings and liquidity by 2029 (assuming the current group structure and excluding divestitures).
    • SURTECO has agreed to suspend dividend payments during the restructuring period and to maintain an agreed minimum liquidity threshold in addition to existing covenants.
    • The parties agreed to adjust the financial covenants to reflect the company’s current financial and earnings situation.
    • Collateral arrangements include first‑ranking share pledges for syndicated loan creditors, second‑ranking share pledges for selected subsidiaries for promissory note creditors, and additional security interests.
    • Any decision on a potential sale of the Profiles and/or Edgebands divisions will be taken by the company’s governing bodies (proceeds planned to reduce liabilities), and management will be temporarily strengthened with transformation/restructuring expertise.

    The next important date, SURTECO GROUP SE publishes its 2025 annual financial report., at SURTECO GROUP is on 21.04.2026.

    The price of SURTECO GROUP at the time of the news was 10,750EUR and was up +4,88 % compared with the previous day.
    12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 10,600EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,40 % since publication.


    SURTECO GROUP

    +2,91 %
    +5,83 %
    +0,94 %
    -15,08 %
    -32,28 %
    -48,06 %
    -59,00 %
    -51,76 %
    -59,70 %
    ISIN:DE0005176903WKN:517690
    SURTECO GROUP direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    SURTECO GROUP Extends Financing Through 2029: Major Growth Move SURTECO takes a decisive step toward long-term stability, securing extended financing and launching a comprehensive restructuring roadmap through 2029.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     