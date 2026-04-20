SURTECO GROUP Extends Financing Through 2029: Major Growth Move

On 20 April 2026 SURTECO GROUP SE agreed with its financing syndicate banks and the majority of promissory note holders on a term sheet to extend the current financing until 28 December 2029.

The agreement is based on a draft expert opinion prepared under the IDW‑S6 standard and sets measures to strengthen the company’s financial position, earnings and liquidity by 2029 (assuming the current group structure and excluding divestitures).

SURTECO has agreed to suspend dividend payments during the restructuring period and to maintain an agreed minimum liquidity threshold in addition to existing covenants.

The parties agreed to adjust the financial covenants to reflect the company’s current financial and earnings situation.

Collateral arrangements include first‑ranking share pledges for syndicated loan creditors, second‑ranking share pledges for selected subsidiaries for promissory note creditors, and additional security interests.

Any decision on a potential sale of the Profiles and/or Edgebands divisions will be taken by the company’s governing bodies (proceeds planned to reduce liabilities), and management will be temporarily strengthened with transformation/restructuring expertise.

The next important date, SURTECO GROUP SE publishes its 2025 annual financial report., at SURTECO GROUP is on 21.04.2026.

The price of SURTECO GROUP at the time of the news was 10,750EUR and was up +4,88 % compared with the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 10,600EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,40 % since publication.





