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    SURTECO GROUP Secures Financing Extension Through 2029 – Strong Start to 2026

    SURTECO charts a new course: extended financing, strategic portfolio review and stronger management aim to boost resilience, profitability and financial flexibility through 2029.

    SURTECO GROUP Secures Financing Extension Through 2029 – Strong Start to 2026
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • SURTECO secured a three‑year extension of existing financing through December 28, 2029, documented in a term sheet with its financing banks and noteholders.
    • A draft IDW S6 expert opinion was commissioned and formed the basis for the refinancing agreement; it indicates the company’s ability to continue as a going concern.
    • The refinancing agreement includes a comprehensive set of measures to strengthen SURTECO’s asset base, earnings profile and overall financial position through 2029, improving financial stability and flexibility.
    • SURTECO is conducting an open‑ended review of a potential divestment of the Profiles and/or Edgebands segments; any sale would be at the company’s discretion and proceeds would be used to reduce financial liabilities.
    • The company plans to temporarily strengthen management by adding dedicated transformation and restructuring expertise.
    • Financials: FY2025 met the upper end of revised guidance (revenue €821.2m; adjusted EBITDA €80.2m). Preliminary Q1 2026: revenue €208.4m, adjusted EBITDA €26.7m, with adjusted EBITDA margin up from 12.0% to 12.8%.

    The next important date, SURTECO GROUP SE publishes its 2025 annual financial report., at SURTECO GROUP is on 21.04.2026.

    The price of SURTECO GROUP at the time of the news was 10,850EUR and was up +5,85 % compared with the previous day.


    SURTECO GROUP

    +2,91 %
    +5,83 %
    +0,94 %
    -15,08 %
    -32,28 %
    -48,06 %
    -59,00 %
    -51,76 %
    -59,70 %
    ISIN:DE0005176903WKN:517690
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    SURTECO GROUP Secures Financing Extension Through 2029 – Strong Start to 2026 SURTECO charts a new course: extended financing, strategic portfolio review and stronger management aim to boost resilience, profitability and financial flexibility through 2029.
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