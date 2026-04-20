    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsCommerzbank AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Commerzbank
    125 Aufrufe 125 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Commerzbank Rejects UniCredit Attack, Reinforces Momentum Strategy.

    In a sharp rebuke to UniCredit’s unsolicited bid, Commerzbank defends its strategy, performance and independence, warning that trust and its Mittelstand-focused model are at stake.

    Commerzbank Rejects UniCredit Attack, Reinforces Momentum Strategy.
    Foto: Frank Rumpenhorst - dpa
    • Commerzbank formally rejects UniCredit’s hostile approach and misleading characterisations, saying they undermine trust essential to banking.
    • The bank reaffirms the superior upside of its standalone “Momentum” strategy, citing limited execution risk and proven value.
    • UniCredit’s proposal is characterised as a speculative restructuring that would dismantle Commerzbank’s Mittelstand-focused model and lacks credible combination details (levers, timeline, cost-to-achieve).
    • UniCredit has not offered a commensurate control premium to Commerzbank shareholders and instead has attacked Commerzbank’s performance and valuation, raising governance and regulatory concerns.
    • Commerzbank highlights its strong performance in 2025 — best-ever operating result, operating profit up 18% to €4.5bn, with growth targets met or exceeded without cutting its international footprint.
    • Commerzbank will publish updated financial targets and its strategy to 2030 and respond to UniCredit’s claims alongside Q1 results on 8 May 2026.

    The next important date, "Q1 2026 result" Other natural variants: - "Result for Q1 2026" - "Q1 2026 results", at Commerzbank is on 08.05.2026.

    The price of Commerzbank at the time of the news was 36,43EUR and was up +1,85 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 36,37EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,16 % since publication.
    At this time, the index DAX was at 24.401,50PKT (-0,52 %).


    Commerzbank

    +1,34 %
    +9,88 %
    +17,57 %
    +7,98 %
    +60,91 %
    +241,11 %
    +620,00 %
    +330,99 %
    -60,49 %
    ISIN:DE000CBK1001WKN:CBK100
    Commerzbank direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Commerzbank Rejects UniCredit Attack, Reinforces Momentum Strategy. In a sharp rebuke to UniCredit’s unsolicited bid, Commerzbank defends its strategy, performance and independence, warning that trust and its Mittelstand-focused model are at stake.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     