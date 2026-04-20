Commerzbank Rejects UniCredit Attack, Reinforces Momentum Strategy.

Commerzbank formally rejects UniCredit’s hostile approach and misleading characterisations, saying they undermine trust essential to banking.

The bank reaffirms the superior upside of its standalone “Momentum” strategy, citing limited execution risk and proven value.

UniCredit’s proposal is characterised as a speculative restructuring that would dismantle Commerzbank’s Mittelstand-focused model and lacks credible combination details (levers, timeline, cost-to-achieve).

UniCredit has not offered a commensurate control premium to Commerzbank shareholders and instead has attacked Commerzbank’s performance and valuation, raising governance and regulatory concerns.

Commerzbank highlights its strong performance in 2025 — best-ever operating result, operating profit up 18% to €4.5bn, with growth targets met or exceeded without cutting its international footprint.

Commerzbank will publish updated financial targets and its strategy to 2030 and respond to UniCredit’s claims alongside Q1 results on 8 May 2026.

The next important date, "Q1 2026 result" Other natural variants: - "Result for Q1 2026" - "Q1 2026 results", at Commerzbank is on 08.05.2026.

The price of Commerzbank at the time of the news was 36,43EUR and was up +1,85 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 36,37EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,16 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 24.401,50PKT (-0,52 %).





