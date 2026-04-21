SURTECO GROUP SE: 2025 Revenue & Profit Near Forecast Peak, Strong 2026 Start
SURTECO GROUP SE faces a challenging transition: shrinking sales, pressured earnings and a halted dividend, yet early 2026 margins hint at a cautious recovery.
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- In 2025, SURTECO GROUP SE's revenue was €821.2 million, a 4% decrease from €856.6 million in 2024, with organic revenue declining by 2% after currency effects and discontinued business adjustments.
- The company's adjusted EBITDA for 2025 was €80.2 million, down 16% from €95.3 million in 2024, while net loss amounted to €14.3 million compared to a €8.4 million profit the previous year.
- For 2026, SURTECO expects revenue between €780 million and €830 million and adjusted EBITDA between €70 million and €90 million.
- Preliminary figures for Q1 2026 show revenue of €208.4 million and adjusted EBITDA of €26.7 million, with an EBITDA margin increase from 12.0% to 12.8%.
- Reported EBITDA in Q1 2026 rose by 20% to €23.5 million from €19.5 million in the previous year.
- The company decided to retain liquidity and offset the net loss for 2025, resulting in no dividend proposal for the upcoming Annual General Meeting.
The next important date, SURTECO GROUP SE publishes its 2025 annual financial report., at SURTECO GROUP is on 21.04.2026.
The price of SURTECO GROUP at the time of the news was 10,450EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
30 minutes after the article was published, the price was 10,400EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,48 % since publication.
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