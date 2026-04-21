Almonty Industries, Samsung SDI JH & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
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🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DroneShield
|🥈
|Antimony Resources
|🥉
|Ellington Financial
|InflaRx
|EchoIQ
|Atos
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|49
|🥈
|Viromed Medical
|26
|🥉
|ITM Power
|22
|Gerresheimer
|22
|TUI
|21
|Atos
|20
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Samsung SDI JH
|+11,54 %
|🥈
|Nynomic
|+9,17 %
|🥉
|BioAge Labs
|+6,58 %
|🟥
|AXT
|-5,00 %
|🟥
|Capcom
|-6,17 %
|🟥
|Unitika
|-19,31 %
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: +15,48 %
Wochenperformance: +15,48 %
Platz 1
Antimony Resources
Wochenperformance: +5,67 %
Wochenperformance: +5,67 %
Platz 2
Ellington Financial
Wochenperformance: +6,51 %
Wochenperformance: +6,51 %
Platz 3
InflaRx
Wochenperformance: +55,33 %
Wochenperformance: +55,33 %
Platz 4
EchoIQ
Wochenperformance: +38,76 %
Wochenperformance: +38,76 %
Platz 5
Atos
Wochenperformance: +7,43 %
Wochenperformance: +7,43 %
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +14,84 %
Wochenperformance: +14,84 %
Platz 7
Viromed Medical
Wochenperformance: -0,95 %
Wochenperformance: -0,95 %
Platz 8
ITM Power
Wochenperformance: +51,06 %
Wochenperformance: +51,06 %
Platz 9
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: +23,44 %
Wochenperformance: +23,44 %
Platz 10
TUI
Wochenperformance: +1,80 %
Wochenperformance: +1,80 %
Platz 11
Atos
Wochenperformance: +7,43 %
Wochenperformance: +7,43 %
Platz 12
Samsung SDI JH
Wochenperformance: +31,18 %
Wochenperformance: +31,18 %
Platz 13
Nynomic
Wochenperformance: +55,76 %
Wochenperformance: +55,76 %
Platz 14
BioAge Labs
Wochenperformance: +19,54 %
Wochenperformance: +19,54 %
Platz 15
AXT
Wochenperformance: +11,06 %
Wochenperformance: +11,06 %
Platz 16
Capcom
Wochenperformance: +0,73 %
Wochenperformance: +0,73 %
Platz 17
Unitika
Wochenperformance: +41,23 %
Wochenperformance: +41,23 %
Platz 18
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