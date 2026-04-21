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    Mensch und Maschine Software SE Reveals Q1 2026 Highlights!

    Mensch und Maschine Software SE has set a new benchmark, delivering record profitability, robust double-digit earnings growth and strong cash generation this quarter.

    Mensch und Maschine Software SE Reveals Q1 2026 Highlights!
    Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
    • Mensch und Maschine Software SE achieved its most profitable quarter in company history, with double-digit growth in EBIT and net profit.
    • Group sales increased by 8.4% to EUR 71.56 million, driven by M+M Software (+5%) and Digitization segment (+11.7%).
    • Operating profit (EBIT) reached EUR 18.32 million, a 13.7% increase, with an EBIT margin of 25.6%.
    • Net profit after minority shares rose by 13.5% to EUR 11.92 million, or 73 cents per share, marking a record high.
    • Operating cash flow increased by 19% to EUR 19.13 million, supported by improved billing and cash management.
    • Company executives confirmed their financial targets for 2026, including an EPS growth of 11-19%, EBIT of EUR 54.5-58.5 million, and a dividend of 220-240 cents per share.

    The next important date, Quarterly Report Q1/2026, at Mensch und Maschine Software is on 21.04.2026.

    The price of Mensch und Maschine Software at the time of the news was 38,05EUR and was up +0,73 % compared with the previous day.
    12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 38,80EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,97 % since publication.


    Mensch und Maschine Software

    +3,05 %
    +9,50 %
    +9,96 %
    -10,41 %
    -26,93 %
    -25,35 %
    -33,67 %
    +237,37 %
    +262,91 %
    ISIN:DE0006580806WKN:658080
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    Mensch und Maschine Software SE Reveals Q1 2026 Highlights! Mensch und Maschine Software SE has set a new benchmark, delivering record profitability, robust double-digit earnings growth and strong cash generation this quarter.
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