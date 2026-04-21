Mensch und Maschine Software SE Reveals Q1 2026 Highlights!
Mensch und Maschine Software SE has set a new benchmark, delivering record profitability, robust double-digit earnings growth and strong cash generation this quarter.
Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
- Mensch und Maschine Software SE achieved its most profitable quarter in company history, with double-digit growth in EBIT and net profit.
- Group sales increased by 8.4% to EUR 71.56 million, driven by M+M Software (+5%) and Digitization segment (+11.7%).
- Operating profit (EBIT) reached EUR 18.32 million, a 13.7% increase, with an EBIT margin of 25.6%.
- Net profit after minority shares rose by 13.5% to EUR 11.92 million, or 73 cents per share, marking a record high.
- Operating cash flow increased by 19% to EUR 19.13 million, supported by improved billing and cash management.
- Company executives confirmed their financial targets for 2026, including an EPS growth of 11-19%, EBIT of EUR 54.5-58.5 million, and a dividend of 220-240 cents per share.
The next important date, Quarterly Report Q1/2026, at Mensch und Maschine Software is on 21.04.2026.
The price of Mensch und Maschine Software at the time of the news was 38,05EUR and was up +0,73 % compared with the previous
day.
12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 38,80EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,97 % since publication.
+3,05 %
+9,50 %
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-10,41 %
-26,93 %
-25,35 %
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+237,37 %
+262,91 %
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