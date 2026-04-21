Karlsberg Brewery Boosts Market Share in 2025 | Bond: Karlsberg Brau GmbH 6% Notes 2029

Karlsberg and MiXery brands gained market share in 2025, with the non‑alcoholic segment performing strongly and contributing to overall brand growth.

Total gross revenue was EUR 149.8 million in 2025, down about 3.0% from EUR 154.4 million the prior year; domestic beverage revenue remained roughly stable while international revenue declined markedly.

Non‑alcoholic products accounted for 11.1% of Karlsberg brand revenue; Karlsberg Grapefruit Alkoholfrei grew by 10.6% year‑on‑year.

Adjusted EBITDA was EUR 16.0 million (PY: EUR 17.8 million) and EBIT was EUR 6.6 million (PY: EUR 8.0 million), both moderately below the previous year.

Earnings were negatively impacted by falling exports, much lower other operating income and higher overall costs; process‑optimization initiatives increased short‑term costs but are expected to deliver substantial, lasting savings from 2026 onward.

Outlook for 2026: management expects revenue to remain stable versus 2025 and anticipates a slight improvement in adjusted EBITDA thanks to revised cost structures.

The price of Karlsberg Brau Gmbh Unternehmensanleihe 6,00 % bis 05/29 at the time of the news was 106,75EUR and was up +0,35 % compared with the previous day.





