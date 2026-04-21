    StartseitevorwärtsAnleihenvorwärtsKarlsberg Brau Gmbh Unternehmensanleihe 6,00 % bis 05/29 AnleihevorwärtsNachrichten zu Karlsberg Brau Gmbh Unternehmensanleihe 6,00 % bis 05/29
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    Karlsberg Brewery Boosts Market Share in 2025 | Bond: Karlsberg Brau GmbH 6% Notes 2029

    In 2025, Karlsberg and MiXery balanced rising non-alcoholic demand with export headwinds, reshaping earnings today while laying the groundwork for leaner growth from 2026 onward.

    Karlsberg Brewery Boosts Market Share in 2025 | Bond: Karlsberg Brau GmbH 6% Notes 2029
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Karlsberg and MiXery brands gained market share in 2025, with the non‑alcoholic segment performing strongly and contributing to overall brand growth.
    • Total gross revenue was EUR 149.8 million in 2025, down about 3.0% from EUR 154.4 million the prior year; domestic beverage revenue remained roughly stable while international revenue declined markedly.
    • Non‑alcoholic products accounted for 11.1% of Karlsberg brand revenue; Karlsberg Grapefruit Alkoholfrei grew by 10.6% year‑on‑year.
    • Adjusted EBITDA was EUR 16.0 million (PY: EUR 17.8 million) and EBIT was EUR 6.6 million (PY: EUR 8.0 million), both moderately below the previous year.
    • Earnings were negatively impacted by falling exports, much lower other operating income and higher overall costs; process‑optimization initiatives increased short‑term costs but are expected to deliver substantial, lasting savings from 2026 onward.
    • Outlook for 2026: management expects revenue to remain stable versus 2025 and anticipates a slight improvement in adjusted EBITDA thanks to revised cost structures.

    The price of Karlsberg Brau Gmbh Unternehmensanleihe 6,00 % bis 05/29 at the time of the news was 106,75EUR and was up +0,35 % compared with the previous day.


    Karlsberg Brau Gmbh Unternehmensanleihe 6,00 % bis 05/29

    +0,08 %
    0,00 %
    -0,19 %
    -0,84 %
    -0,61 %
    +3,91 %
    ISIN:NO0013168005WKN:A3825C
    Karlsberg Brau Gmbh Unternehmensanleihe 6,00 % bis 05/29 direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





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    Karlsberg Brewery Boosts Market Share in 2025 | Bond: Karlsberg Brau GmbH 6% Notes 2029 In 2025, Karlsberg and MiXery balanced rising non-alcoholic demand with export headwinds, reshaping earnings today while laying the groundwork for leaner growth from 2026 onward.
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