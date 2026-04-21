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    ION Launches Mandatory EU Payee Verification at Scale

    As Europe enforces new payee‑verification rules, ION Treasury’s VoP rollout helps corporates stay compliant, secure, and ready for instant payments at scale.

    ION Launches Mandatory EU Payee Verification at Scale
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • ION Treasury has deployed Verification of Payee (VoP) capabilities across its treasury solutions to help customers comply with new EU payee‑verification rules.
    • VoP is now mandatory under the EU Instant Payments Regulation (adopted 2024), requiring name‑to‑IBAN checks for SEPA credit transfers and instant payments.
    • ION’s ITS was the first system in its treasury portfolio to go live in production under the new regulation, enabling immediate regulatory compliance.
    • ION customers are already operating at scale, processing high volumes of payments daily under the new VoP framework without disruptive manual workarounds.
    • ION partnered with KPMG Germany to accelerate implementation and operational rollout at scale; KPMG supported adoption while ION retains full product and regulatory ownership.
    • Early readiness by ION positions its customers to adapt smoothly as VoP adoption expands across Europe (Germany was the first market to implement VoP).






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    ION Launches Mandatory EU Payee Verification at Scale As Europe enforces new payee‑verification rules, ION Treasury’s VoP rollout helps corporates stay compliant, secure, and ready for instant payments at scale.
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