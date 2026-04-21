New Report Reveals Widespread Misunderstanding of Consumer Messaging App Security Across Government and Critical Infrastructure

- 98% rely on platforms unable to deliver the sovereign control they say they want

- 90% of organizations say they are crisis-ready, yet only 49% have unified crisis communications platforms

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / BlackBerry Secure Communications, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB), today released The State of Secure Communications 2026, a survey of 700 security decision-makers across government and critical infrastructure in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Singapore. The findings reveal a widening gap between confidence in communications security and the reality of risk exposure - with significant national security implications. Among the most striking findings: 83% of security leaders report that WhatsApp is being used for sensitive discussions inside their organizations.

The Sovereignty Paradox

Ownership and control of the infrastructure behind sensitive communications is emerging as a critical blind spot, exposing gaps in data sovereignty. While 55% prioritize sovereign control, virtually all (98%) rely on foreign-hosted platforms not built for confidential communications or high-security environments. Meanwhile, 52% are concerned telecom networks could be monitored or disrupted - a tangible risk already demonstrated by espionage campaigns targeting network operators, such as Salt Typhoon and more recently, UNC3886 in Singapore.

"Consumer messaging apps were never designed to handle sensitive communications, protect confidentiality, or meet the demands of high-security environments," said Christine Gadsby, Chief Security Advisor, BlackBerry Secure Communications. "They rely on phone numbers, not verified identities - and encryption protects the channel, not who is on it. That gap is already being exploited, as recent intelligence warnings show, and governments and critical infrastructure organizations are responding by moving toward communications infrastructure they own and trust."