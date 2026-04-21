🥇 SMARTBROKER+ ist Kostensieger in allen getesteten Depotgrößen. Jetzt sparen und Depot eröffnen 🥇 SMARTBROKER+ ist Kostensieger. Jetzt Depot eröffnen
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsBlackBerry AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu BlackBerry
    109 Aufrufe 109 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    New Report Reveals Widespread Misunderstanding of Consumer Messaging App Security Across Government and Critical Infrastructure

    -          83% report WhatsApp is used for sensitive discussions, despite widespread misunderstanding of what encryption protects

    -          98% rely on platforms unable to deliver the sovereign control they say they want

    -          90% of organizations say they are crisis-ready, yet only 49% have unified crisis communications platforms

     

    WATERLOO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / BlackBerry Secure Communications, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB), today released The State of Secure Communications 2026, a survey of 700 security decision-makers across government and critical infrastructure in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Singapore. The findings reveal a widening gap between confidence in communications security and the reality of risk exposure - with significant national security implications. Among the most striking findings: 83% of security leaders report that WhatsApp is being used for sensitive discussions inside their organizations.

     

    The Sovereignty Paradox

     

    Ownership and control of the infrastructure behind sensitive communications is emerging as a critical blind spot, exposing gaps in data sovereignty. While 55% prioritize sovereign control, virtually all (98%) rely on foreign-hosted platforms not built for confidential communications or high-security environments. Meanwhile, 52% are concerned telecom networks could be monitored or disrupted - a tangible risk already demonstrated by espionage campaigns targeting network operators, such as Salt Typhoon and more recently, UNC3886 in Singapore.

     

    "Consumer messaging apps were never designed to handle sensitive communications, protect confidentiality, or meet the demands of high-security environments," said Christine Gadsby, Chief Security Advisor, BlackBerry Secure Communications. "They rely on phone numbers, not verified identities - and encryption protects the channel, not who is on it. That gap is already being exploited, as recent intelligence warnings show, and governments and critical infrastructure organizations are responding by moving toward communications infrastructure they own and trust."

    Seite 1 von 3 


    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    IRW Press
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren

    Verfasst von IRW Press
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    New Report Reveals Widespread Misunderstanding of Consumer Messaging App Security Across Government and Critical Infrastructure -          83% report WhatsApp is used for sensitive discussions, despite widespread misunderstanding of what encryption protects-          98% rely on platforms unable to deliver the sovereign control they say they want-          90% of …
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     