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    StartseitevorwärtsAnleihenvorwärtsBOS GmbH & Co Unternehmensanleihe 11,022 % bis 06/29 AnleihevorwärtsNachrichten zu BOS GmbH & Co Unternehmensanleihe 11,022 % bis 06/29
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    BOS Group Unveils 2025 Annual Report & 2026 Outlook

    BOS has released its 2025 Annual Report, confirming solid results, resilient profitability and cautious guidance amid a still challenging market environment.

    BOS Group Unveils 2025 Annual Report & 2026 Outlook
    Foto: mirkomedia - 48191602
    • BOS published its Annual Report 2025, confirming the previously announced preliminary results for FY2025.
    • FY2025 gross revenue: EUR 771.8m (previous year: EUR 830.9m).
    • Adjusted EBITDA: EUR 54.7m with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 7.1%, exceeding the revised outlook (FY2024 adj. EBITDA: EUR 66.7m).
    • EBT for FY2025 was EUR 2.8m.
    • FY2026 guidance: gross revenue of EUR 710–735m and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 6–7%; the market is expected to remain demanding.
    • Company profile: founded in 1910, BOS is a global leader in kinematics and mechatronic systems for automotive interiors/exteriors, employs ~5,800 people, and reports strong order intake plus comfortable covenant headroom while pursuing efficiency and cost-optimization measures.


    BOS GmbH & Co Unternehmensanleihe 11,022 % bis 06/29

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    ISIN:NO0013515759WKN:A4DFJD
    BOS GmbH & Co Unternehmensanleihe 11,022 % bis 06/29 direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





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    BOS Group Unveils 2025 Annual Report & 2026 Outlook BOS has released its 2025 Annual Report, confirming solid results, resilient profitability and cautious guidance amid a still challenging market environment.
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