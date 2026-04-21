Salzgitter Surges: Q1 2026 Results Beat Expectations, Earnings Outlook Up

Salzgitter Group's preliminary Q1 2026 figures outperform analyst expectations, with significant increases in EBITDA and EBT compared to Q1 2025.

External sales remained stable at €2.3 billion in Q1 2026, similar to the previous year.

The strong results are mainly due to a €147 million contribution from the investment in Aurubis AG and positive metal price effects.

The company revised its 2026 earnings forecast upward, expecting EBITDA of €625-725 million and EBT of €200-300 million.

Economic outlook remains uncertain due to geopolitical risks, with only moderate expected improvements and reliance on EU trade measures.

The 2026 guidance excludes potential effects from the valuation of the exchangeable bond and key components related to Hüttenwerke Krupp Mannesmann GmbH.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at Salzgitter is on 12.05.2026.

The price of Salzgitter at the time of the news was 52,28EUR and was up +5,08 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 51,45EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,58 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.366,31PKT (-0,70 %).





