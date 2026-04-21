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    EuroTeleSites Excels in Q1: Strong Start to the Year!

    EuroTeleSites starts the year with solid growth, expanding its tower footprint, boosting profitability, and laying the groundwork for 5G and precision-tech partnerships.

    EuroTeleSites Excels in Q1: Strong Start to the Year!
    Foto: Kirill Sh - Unsplash
    • EuroTeleSites reported a 7.1% revenue increase year-over-year, reaching 72.5 million EUR in Q1
    • EBITDA in Q1 was 64.3 million EUR with an 88.7% margin, and EBITDAaL was 44.5 million EUR with a 61.4% margin
    • The company rolled out 42 new sites in Q1, bringing the total to 13,837 sites, and onboarded 40 third-party tenants
    • CAPEX for Q1 was 8.2 million EUR, mainly for mandatory upgrades, network rollouts, and maintenance
    • EuroTeleSites formed a partnership with Point One Navigation, highlighting demand for advanced, precision-driven technologies on tower infrastructure
    • The company expects 4-5% revenue growth in 2026, with plans to build over 400 new sites and a CAPEX-to-revenue ratio around 25%, focusing on expanding 5G coverage

    The price of EuroTeleSites at the time of the news was 4,5550EUR and was up +1,22 % compared with the previous day.


    EuroTeleSites

    0,00 %
    +1,10 %
    +4,55 %
    +0,66 %
    -8,00 %
    -11,76 %
    ISIN:AT000000ETS9WKN:A3EVYK
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    EuroTeleSites Excels in Q1: Strong Start to the Year! EuroTeleSites starts the year with solid growth, expanding its tower footprint, boosting profitability, and laying the groundwork for 5G and precision-tech partnerships.
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