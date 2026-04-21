EuroTeleSites Excels in Q1: Strong Start to the Year!
EuroTeleSites starts the year with solid growth, expanding its tower footprint, boosting profitability, and laying the groundwork for 5G and precision-tech partnerships.
Foto: Kirill Sh - Unsplash
- EuroTeleSites reported a 7.1% revenue increase year-over-year, reaching 72.5 million EUR in Q1
- EBITDA in Q1 was 64.3 million EUR with an 88.7% margin, and EBITDAaL was 44.5 million EUR with a 61.4% margin
- The company rolled out 42 new sites in Q1, bringing the total to 13,837 sites, and onboarded 40 third-party tenants
- CAPEX for Q1 was 8.2 million EUR, mainly for mandatory upgrades, network rollouts, and maintenance
- EuroTeleSites formed a partnership with Point One Navigation, highlighting demand for advanced, precision-driven technologies on tower infrastructure
- The company expects 4-5% revenue growth in 2026, with plans to build over 400 new sites and a CAPEX-to-revenue ratio around 25%, focusing on expanding 5G coverage
The price of EuroTeleSites at the time of the news was 4,5550EUR and was up +1,22 % compared with the previous day.
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